C3.ai Inc (AI) CEO Thomas M Siebel Sold $31.5 million of Shares

CEO of C3.ai Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas M Siebel (insider trades) sold 640,866 shares of AI on 09/15/2021 at an average price of $49.13 a share. The total sale was $31.5 million.
For the complete insider trading history of AI, click here.
