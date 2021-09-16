Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Horizon Therapeutics plc Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to the 2021+Best+Workplaces+for+Women%26trade%3B+list for the first time by Fortune and Great Place to Work®. The Best Workplaces for Women award spotlights the top U.S. companies who have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace by ensuring women employees can reach their full potential.

“Horizon is honored to be named to the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women list,” said Irina Konstantinovsky, executive vice president, chief human resources and chief diversity officer, Horizon. “As a mother preparing two daughters to enter the workforce, I am passionate about creating an environment that reflects equal opportunities for people of all backgrounds. Equality is a core tenet at Horizon, which is why we’re committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that takes definitive action on important issues like pay equity and career opportunities, so women employees know that they are supported and valued.”

In keeping with its commitment to support and advance women in the workplace, Horizon has set a bold ambition to be a pre-eminent biotech career destination for women. Horizon hired a third-party to analyze if gender and ethnicity play a role in how Horizon compensates its employees. The study found no pay discrepancy at Horizon – men and women and those of different ethnic backgrounds all receive equal pay for equal work. At Horizon, external mentoring programs specifically targeting women help support ongoing career development and inside the company, women are encouraged to join a community made up of women and allies that provides forums for learning and connection. In the benefits arena, Horizon offers 16 to 18 weeks of full paid time off to birth mothers (with other parents receiving 10 weeks). Additionally, recognizing that its commitment to women’s career development also extends to the community, Horizon helped create the Women in Bio (WIB) Startup Challenge, which showcases women entrepreneurs in health care, and partnered with WIB to create 3.8, a program that places mid-career women on the boards of health care startups.

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million employees’ experiences of how their workplaces has combatted gender inequity. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of how each organization creates a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005440r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005440/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment