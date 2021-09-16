IQST – iQSTEL To Launch First EV Production Imminently

New York, NY, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. ( IQST) today announced plans to begin the production its first batch of EVOSS EV Motorcycles.

Management reports the design of EVOSS EV Motorcycle for Latin America is 90% complete and that the company expects to issue a purchase order (PO) imminently.

iQSTEL has been working closely with its selected manufacturer headquartered in China and is confident manufacturing will be completed by December.

iQSTEL management plans to be on site in China in to receive the first completed EV Motorcycles by December, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr. Iglesias commented: "While working on design and specs, we have been in constant communication with motorcycle dealers in Latin America to ensure we exceed customer performance expectations. We are committed to making the first batch of our EV Motorcycles a success in the eyes of consumers and building on that success to establish EVOSS as an important player in the EV market in Latin America over the next 3 to 5 years.”

This first batch of EVOSS Motorcycles, will be a pilot test to demonstrate the quality of the EVOSS EV Motorcycle. We plan to ship some units to our target markets in Latin America, in order to test the bike with various potential dealers in addition including some company stockholders and friends in the test.

