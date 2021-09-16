Logo
Cabot Corporation Board of Directors Member Christine Yan Recognized as Recipient of 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cabot+Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is proud to announce that board member, Christine Yan was selected as a recipient of the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award. Established in 2001 by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award annually highlights the achievements of Asian American entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives across a wide range of business interests that have a role in driving the U.S. economy.

“On behalf of everyone at Cabot and our Board of Directors, we congratulate Christine on this prestigious achievement,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “As a global manufacturer, we have benefited greatly from Christine’s significant global business experience, especially in the Asia Pacific region, which has been instrumental as we continue to expand in this area.”

Christine Yan has been a member of Cabot’s Board of Directors since 2019 serving as a member of the Safety, Health, Environment & Sustainability Committee. Prior to her retirement in 2018, Yan held several senior leadership positions at Stanley Black & Decker, including President – Asia for Stanley Black & Decker based in Shanghai, China, and President – Stanley Storage and Workspace Systems.

“I am honored to be recognized for my business contributions alongside this esteemed group of Asian American leaders,” said Christine Yan. “I extend my congratulations to all the remarkable 2021 award recipients and commend them for the significant accomplishments they’ve made in their respective organizations and for the U.S. economy.”

For more information about AABDC and the 20th Anniversary of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award, visit oustanding50award.com.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty+carbons, activated+carbon, inkjet+colorants, masterbatches+and+conductive+compounds, fumed+silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT THE ASIAN AMERICAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER
The Asian American Business Development Center, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization established in 1994. It assists Asian American businesses in strengthening their capacity to compete in the mainstream market, to expand business opportunities, and to promote recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. Learn more at www.aabdc.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005111r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005111/en/

