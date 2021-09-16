L3Harris to Deliver Enhanced Night Vision Goggle Technology to the US Army

The U.S. Army has awarded L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX, Financial) a $100 million order for the Enhanced+Night+Vision+Goggle+%26ndash%3B+Binocular (ENVG-B) system that will enhance soldier situational awareness, mobility, survivability and lethality.

The ENVG-B delivers imagery and data from the battlefield directly to the soldier’s eye. The complete system will interface with the Army’s family of weapon sights, while enhancing interoperability and data sharing.

This marks the second delivery order L3Harris has received from the U.S. Army for the ENVG-B Program of Record (POR), which has a total value of $442 million. Since 2018, L3Harris has delivered more than 6,000 ENVG-B systems to the Army as part of both the POR and Directed Requirements contracts.

“The advanced capabilities of the ENVG-B give soldiers the unmatched ability to identify, assess and engage a target with greater accuracy and speed,” said Lynn Bollengier, President, Integrated Vision Solutions, L3Harris. “ENVG-B is today’s most advanced, combat-ready situational awareness goggle and delivers game changing technology to the Army’s close combat forces.”

“Our soldiers deserve the best technology possible to ensure successful missions at home and abroad. I’m proud of the important role New Hampshire plays in safeguarding our national security, including this award for L3Harris Technologies in Londonderry to produce enhanced night vision goggles. This $100 million order will help the Army assess threats and targets with efficiency and accuracy,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.). “I’ll continue working in Congress to guarantee our warfighters have the technology they need to ensure success and that New Hampshire stays on the frontlines of producing cutting-edge technology.”

L3Harris continues to deliver next generation technology that increases the effectiveness of the dismounted soldier. The ENVG-B, STORM II laser rangefinder and tactical radios such as the AN/PRC-163 and the AN/PRC-171 are the most recent examples of how the company is supporting the Army’s priority to increase situational awareness, mobility and lethality for the soldier.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005138/en/