UGI Partners with California Bioenergy and Sevana Bioenergy to Develop RNG Dairy Digester Projects in South Dakota Through MBL Bioenergy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

UGI Partners with California Bioenergy and Sevana Bioenergy to Develop RNG Dairy Digester Projects in South Dakota Through MBL Bioenergy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

MBL Bioenergy, LLC (“MBL Bioenergy”) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to develop several clusters of dairy farm digester projects to produce renewable natural gas (“RNG”) from multiple farms in South Dakota. MBL Bioenergy is a joint venture funded by UGI Energy Services, LLC (“UGIES”) as well as subsidiaries of California Bioenergy LLC (“CalBio”) and Sevana Bioenergy, LLC (“Sevana Bioenergy”). UGIES is a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI).

MBL Bioenergy combines the experience and expertise of UGIES and two premier dairy digester project development companies, California Bioenergy and Sevana Bioenergy. The clusters of projects are expected to produce 650 million cubic feet of RNG annually when complete and on-line by the end of calendar year 2024. The RNG will be delivered to the local natural gas pipelines serving the regional distribution system. In totality, the projects will represent over $100 million investment in RNG by MBL Bioenergy, with funding by UGIES on a per project basis. UGIES, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GHI Energy, will be the exclusive marketer for MBL Bioenergy.

“We are pleased with this agreement as it advances our strategy to position UGI as a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions,” said Robert F. Beard, Executive Vice President, Natural Gas. “In addition to substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions, using dairy RNG as a vehicle fuel provides significant air quality benefits. We look forward to making additional investments in this area as we advance the use of RNG as an environmentally responsible and clean energy solution.”

“This partnership with UGI is another positive step forward in expanding our carbon negative renewable natural gas business,” said N. Ross Buckenham, CEO of CalBio. “Our dairy methane capture and refining projects are delivering significant environmental benefits, improving economics for dairy farm partners and supplying a clean burning diesel replacement fuel. Through our subsidiary, Midwest Bioenergy LLC, this joint venture with UGI, a new, powerful and committed strategic partner, anchors our dairy RNG expansion into the Midwest.”

“Sevana is excited to build upon its existing relationship with UGI to produce renewable fuel for UGI customers. This is another example of Sevana’s team of biogas experts deploying state-of-the-art renewable energy technology to create strong and value-adding partnerships in agricultural communities,” said John McKinney, President of Sevana. “We believe that these dairy digester projects will demonstrate how multiple farms can participate in community projects that benefit the local economy, environment, and stakeholders in South Dakota.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com.

About CalBio

CalBio is a leading developer of dairy digesters for generating renewable vehicle fuel and electricity. Founded in 2006, CalBio works closely with the California Air Resources Board, California Department of Food and Agriculture, the California Public Utility Commission, the California Energy Commission, USDA and the dairy industry to develop projects to help the dairy industry achieve its methane reduction goals, protect local air and water quality, create local jobs and generate a new revenue stream. CalBio is currently operating and/or developing over 100 dairy digester projects in California and now through its affiliates: Midwest Bio, Northwest Bio, and Southwest Bio, is developing projects across the country. For more information call CalBio or visit: www.calbioenergy.com.

About Sevana

Sevana Bioenergy develops, designs, owns and operates large-scale anaerobic digestion projects which produce renewable natural gas and organic based soil amendments. Using state-of-the-art technology, engineering, and design, we are advancing the future of biogas energy production in the United States. Biogas projects reduce waste, increase the use of renewable energy and reduce long-term greenhouse gas emissions. Our mission is to be a market leader in accelerating the production of renewable natural gas derived from anaerobic digestion facilities in North America. With an experienced team of national and international experts, we build value-add partnerships in agricultural communities by creating new markets for existing agricultural businesses. Our goal is to ensure that communities benefit and thrive through these partnerships while building renewable solutions to local waste and energy challenges. More information is available at www.sevanabioenergy.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005228r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005228/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment