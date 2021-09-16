Evoqua Water Technologies Enters into Partnership with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc. The collaboration combines Ostara’s market-leading process solutions for nutrient recovery with Evoqua’s established water and wastewater treatment solutions to help customers recover nutrients and convert them into valuable fertilizers.

Under the agreement, Evoqua will lead the sales and implementation of Ostara’s unique nutrient recovery solutions into the North America and Western Europe markets. Evoqua’s established project delivery resources provide additional strength to further accelerate the growing adoption of nutrient recovery solutions to mitigate the excessive richness of nutrients in lakes and other bodies of water. Nutrient recovery solutions such as these can convert the excessive nutrient loads into a usable, beneficial product.

“Ostara’s industry-leading technology for nutrient recovery is a natural fit with Evoqua’s extensive wastewater treatment portfolio,” said Hervé Fages, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and President of the Applied Product Technologies Segment. “We are pleased to enhance our offering of sustainable solutions, providing our customers with the opportunity to recover valuable resources from their wastewater treatment process while helping to reduce operating costs and meet their sustainability and circular economy goals.”

“We are proud to partner with Evoqua, a trusted water treatment technology provider with global reach,” says Dan Parmar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ostara. “This partnership leverages the resources of each party, allowing more rapid adoption of our nutrient recovery solutions into new market geographies as well as new market segments. Further, by combining Ostara’s and Evoqua’s proven complementary technologies, we can deliver complete resource recovery solutions through an integrated offering. It’s a true win-win partnership that also expands the production and distribution reach of our sustainable phosphorus-based Crystal Green® fertilizer.”

For more information on Evoqua and Ostara's nutrient recovery solutions, visit: https://www.evoqua.com/en/markets/applications/nutrient-recovery/.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

About Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc.

Ostara’s Crystal Green® fertilizers are the first slow-release phosphorus, magnesium and nitrogen fertilizers to release nutrients in response to plant demands; these Root-Activated™ granules are proven to increase yields, enhance soil health and significantly reduce phosphorus tie-up and runoff, thereby improving food security while protecting local waterways from nutrient pollution. In addition, the Company’s Pearl® technology recovers phosphorus and nitrogen from industrial, agricultural, and municipal water streams, and transforms these nutrients into its premium, sustainable Crystal Green® fertilizer which is sold into the agriculture and turf & ornamental sectors through a network of established blenders and distributors in North America and Europe. To learn more about Ostara’s revolutionary technologies, please visit ostara.com | crystalgreen.com.

