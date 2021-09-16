Logo
Healixa Forms a Strategic Partnership in Guyana with Vitality SE

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

New York, NY , Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, and Vitality SE, a seasoned local Guyanese company led by socially minded entrepreneurs, announced today that they have entered into a long-term strategic partnership that is expected to accelerate growth for both companies in the quickly emerging Economy of Guyana. The new innovative partnership leverages the respective strengths of Healixa and Vitality to create compelling value for both companies and their respective shareowners, as well as the people of Guyana.

Importantly, the partnership strategically aligns both companies for the long-term by combining the strength of Healixa’s sustainability technologies with Vitality’s dedicated focus and expertise in building climate resilient communities in the country of Guyana.

Guyana’s projected economic growth for 2021, measured through its real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), has doubled from 8.1 percent to 20.9 percent, according to the biannual International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s World Economic Outlook. This growth builds on the 26.2 percent real GDP growth estimated for 2020. Based on the World Bank’s latest estimates the country is set to record economic growth of 20.9 percent at the end of 2021, 26.0 percent in 2022 and 23.0 percent in 2023. By 2026 Guyana is projected to have the highest per capita oil production of any country in the world at around a barrel per person per day. Previous forecasts issued by the IMF put Guyana's economy at $14.1 billion by 2025, almost three times the 2019 figure.

“Healixa continues to identify innovative approaches to partnerships that enable us to stay at the forefront of building sustainable communities,” said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. “Vitality’s commitment to a socially responsible approach to business aligns perfectly with our corporate culture of ‘Doing Well While Doing Good’. This long-term partnership aligns us with a leading local company in one of the fastest growing markets in the world.”

“Our agreement enables us to focus on our core mission of being socially minded entrepreneurs, while leveraging the strength of Healixa’s revolutionary technologies,” said Mahaish Ramoutar, CEO of Vitality SE. “Guyana is in a unique position to learn the lessons of more developed economies and implement cutting edge technology to “leapfrog” over the traditional curve. Healixa’s health-tech applications, along with Healixa’s cutting edge Atmospheric Water Harvesting® are perfect examples of the types of technologies that will help both the people of Guyana and the economy more rapidly advance.”

About Healixa Inc.
Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.

About Vitality SE
Vitality Inc. was founded by a strong passion and vision for the development of Guyana and its people. They believe in helping to create a green economy through their services and products. The company strives to create local employment, train local Guyanese people to become skillful workers in their businesses as well as supporting the youth generation for sports and general education.

The Vitality team has been involved in both private and public sector projects for many years, allowing them to form strategic partnerships and acquisitions. They have partnered with leading engineering and construction firms to develop medium to large scale projects around the world.

Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
855-540-0354
[email protected]

