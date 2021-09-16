ServiceNow Expands Strategic Partnership With Microsoft With New Collaborative App in Teams That Streamlines the Flow of Work

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft to empower employees as they continue to navigate new ways of working. As part of ServiceNow’s Now+Platform+Rome+release, the company introduced a new collaborative app for its Employee Center that integrates with Microsoft Teams and offers streamlined employee experiences in the hybrid work environment. The companies also announced expanded investments in co-innovation and go-to-market efforts across ServiceNow workflows and Teams.

ServiceNow’s new Employee Center will be available as a collaborative app that can be embedded directly into Teams. Collaborative apps are a new class of Teams apps that surface in rich ways across chat, channels, and meetings. Employee Center provides employees a single, unified portal to find information, get help across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement, and legal – and request the services they need. Through the Teams app, employees can access the portal directly in the flow of their work.

“With more than 250 million monthly active users, Teams has become a cornerstone for employees around the globe in navigating hybrid work,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work at Microsoft. “Today’s announcement builds on our longstanding relationship with ServiceNow, bringing together the power of Teams with ServiceNow to develop a collaborative app designed to help customers and their workforces communicate, collaborate, and innovate more efficiently.”

“Employees simply aren’t going back to old ways of working, which is why employers must provide the digital workflows and collaboration tools to make them productive in any workplace environment — whether that’s fully remote or in an office,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “By embedding ServiceNow Employee Center within Microsoft Teams, we are improving the employee experience no matter where they’re working. Employees can act on the right information at the right time within the tools they’re already using. It is imperative to help employees find better balance and keep them creative, productive, and engaged.”

ServiceNow announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft in July 2019. Since then, customers such as NTT Data, a global digital business and IT services leader, have implemented ServiceNow within Microsoft Teams. To further accelerate this momentum, ServiceNow and Microsoft are deepening their investments and collaboration in product innovation, driving joint customer success and go-to-market across all ServiceNow workflows and Teams.

“The pandemic changed the way we work and forced us to rethink all aspects of the employee experience, from ensuring the safety of our workforce to efficient vaccine administration,” said Dai Urano, Head of Business Transformation, Strategy Office, Corporate Headquarters, at NTT Data. “Integrating Microsoft Teams into ServiceNow HR Service Delivery as a part of EX Portal will help our employees easily navigate the information they need across one familiar platform and enable better collaboration between employees no matter where they work – at home or at the office. As a ServiceNow Partner, we are also confident that these solutions will help our customers better adopt to the new normal and support their business growth.”

ServiceNow and Microsoft have partnered closely for more than a decade, working together to create exceptional work experiences and unlock productivity with more than 30 native integrations across both companies’ full suites of products. As part of this expanded partnership, ServiceNow has adopted Microsoft Teams for chat, meetings, and collaboration with full deployment across its 15,000 global employees targeted for the end of September 2021. Microsoft is already using ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) and ServiceNow Virtual Agent integrated with Teams to streamline workflows across its enterprise, resolve IT incidents as well as employees’ IT issues and questions faster.

Additional information:

Learn more about ServiceNow’s Now Platform Rome release, available today.

release, available today. Watch a demo of Employee Center .

. Visit ServiceNow’s Digital+Hub and Download our eBook.

Visit Microsoft’s blog for details on collaborative apps with Microsoft Teams.

About ServiceNow:

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005260/en/