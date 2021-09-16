Logo
Sangfor Releases Extended Detection, Defense and Response (XDDR) Application Containment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies (300454.SZ) announced the release of their long-awaited extended protection solution, XDDR Application Containment. Based on Sangfor's XDDR security framework, Application Containment allows the network and endpoints (both on-premise or in-cloud) to work together to identify, control, and report on all applications running on endpoints, or using the network to communicate. Sangfor's XDDR provides an integrated solution that protects against ransomware, malware, APTs, phishing websites and email, and potentially malicious applications.

1.jpg

Controlling and enforcing internet access policies in the workplace has not been easy. Employees want access to the internet for personal use as well as their work, making overly restrictive security solutions difficult to implement and maintain. Organizations deploy proxy servers to control access to the internet and external applications. This access control is necessary to maintain productivity, ensure users do not access malicious sites and unknowingly download malware, and to maximize bandwidth utilization for critical business applications. Many users employ VPN (virtual private network) technology, anonymous browsers, and other proxy avoidance applications to bypass organizational security and content filtering policies enforced by the proxy servers. Sangfor XDDR Application Containment solutions enable the organization to quickly create Proxy Avoidance Protection policies for blocking usage of proxy avoidance tools and applications on the endpoint.

Sangfor's NGAF (Next Generation Application Firewall), IAG (Internet Access Gateway) and Endpoint Secure products work cohesively to provide real-time visualization of all application communication throughout the entire network, quickly identifying proxy avoidance traffic. Proxy Avoidance Protection policies can quickly be built on the NGAF or IAG from Sangfor's extensive library of anti-proxy and proxy avoidance applications. These policies are then deployed by Endpoint Secure to block or monitor anti-proxy applications.

Organizations can also create whitelists and blacklists of applications in Application Containment. This gives administrators granular control of applications running on PCs, laptops, and servers to prevent installation of malware and ransomware, especially with users working from home, to prevent infection of corporate, enterprise, or organizational networks, resources, and critical assets. Peripheral Control manages access to connected USB devices to prevent data leakage.

Traditional extended detection and response (XDR) is network security technology designed to provide increased visibility, analysis functions and response to cyber-threats in the network, cloud, applications, and endpoints. XDR is positioned as the most sophisticated technology available but tends to be more marketing hype than reality, having been developed as the progression of EDR, or endpoint detection and response, to work with non-integrated network security products. Unlike XDR products, Sangfor XDDR Application Containment is the only true solution where network and endpoint work together to identify, control, and report on both allowed and malicious applications running on endpoints and communicating across the network. Sangfor NGAF, IAG and Endpoint Secure coordinate responses so Application Containment can provide real-time blocking and monitoring of unapproved or malicious applications.

Control can be regained from rogue applications delivered by ransomware, malware and APTs that users bring into networks. Sangfor Application Containment blocks the bypassing of internet access controls and prevents users from bringing them in again.

For more information on Sangfor XDDR, or Sangfor's entire suite of interconnected and intuitive security and cloud solutions, visit www.sangfor.com today.

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a leading global vendor of IT infrastructure and security solutions, specializing in Cloud Computing & Network Security with a wide range of products & services including Hyper-Converged Infrastructure, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Next-Generation Firewall, Internet Access Gateway, Endpoint Protection, Ransomware Protection, Managed Detection and Response, WAN Optimization, SD-WAN, and many others.

Sangfor takes customers' business needs and user experience seriously, placing them at the heart of our corporate strategy. Constant innovation and commitment to creating value for our customers help them achieve sustainable growth. Established in 2000, Sangfor currently has 7,500 + employees with more than 60 branch offices globally in exciting locations like Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, UAE, Italy, Spain and the USA.

Media Contact:
Sunny Sun
+86-755-8656 0605
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN07946&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sangfor-releases-extended-detection-defense-and-response-xddr-application-containment-301377801.html

SOURCE Sangfor Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN07946&Transmission_Id=202109160905PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN07946&DateId=20210916
