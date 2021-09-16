FedEx Organizes "National Hiring Day" Events Across the U.S.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FedEx Organizes "National Hiring Day" Events Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is increasing the power of its nationwide workforce in preparation for another busy holiday season by hosting both in-person and virtual hiring events across the country. Teams are hiring for thousands of positions across all operating companies and granting competitive offers on the spot, temporary bonus structures, and pay enhancements that vary by market.

“We offer team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential, thanks to excellent training, education assistance, career development programs, and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture. In fact, some of our top management started out in entry-level positions with FedEx,” said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of Human Resources at FedEx. “When you join FedEx, you are part of a team where possibilities span the globe – from opportunities for advancement and location transfer to training and leadership programs. Our goal is for every team member to find and thrive in their ideal role within the FedEx enterprise.”

National Hiring Day in-person events will take place in multiple markets on Thursday, Sept. 23, including Memphis, Indianapolis, Dallas, and Atlanta. Open positions include field operations functions such as package handler, operations manager, maintenance technician, forklift driver, customs trade coordinator, and courier. These positions are critical to the company’s success in meeting rising e-commerce demands from retailers and consumers.

Additionally, FedEx is hiring approximately 500 highly specialized STEM roles, including remote positions, as the company harnesses its logistics intelligence to optimize operations, and transform the digital and physical customer experience. Positions including full stack developer, data scientist, and data engineer will help enable the company to achieve the mission of delivering market-leading experiences that delight customers with simple, personal, and proactive interactions.

FedEx pays wages that are highly competitive, and the company offers a comprehensive range of benefits for permanent employees, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and education assistance. As important, team member safety remains the company’s highest priority throughout all operations.

Beyond the robust hiring effort, FedEx is readying operations by adding new hubs and sorting facilities, enhancing package handling and delivery capabilities to keep pace with demand, and continuing to offer thousands of locations where consumers can drop off (or pick up) packages at their convenience. The company is also doubling down on the commitment to seven-day residential delivery to get packages where they need to be every day of the week.

Interested candidates can hear first-hand from FedEx team members about their experiences working for one of the world’s largest transportation and logistics companies in this “Day+in+the+Life” video. A full list of in-person hiring events, and instructions for joining the virtual hiring meetings, can be found at fedex.com%2Fhiringday.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $84 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005474r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005474/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment