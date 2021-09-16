FedEx Organizes "National Hiring Day" Events Across the U.S.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is increasing the power of its nationwide workforce in preparation for another busy holiday season by hosting both in-person and virtual hiring events across the country. Teams are hiring for thousands of positions across all operating companies and granting competitive offers on the spot, temporary bonus structures, and pay enhancements that vary by market.

“We offer team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential, thanks to excellent training, education assistance, career development programs, and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture. In fact, some of our top management started out in entry-level positions with FedEx,” said Judy Edge, corporate vice president of Human Resources at FedEx. “When you join FedEx, you are part of a team where possibilities span the globe – from opportunities for advancement and location transfer to training and leadership programs. Our goal is for every team member to find and thrive in their ideal role within the FedEx enterprise.”

National Hiring Day in-person events will take place in multiple markets on Thursday, Sept. 23, including Memphis, Indianapolis, Dallas, and Atlanta. Open positions include field operations functions such as package handler, operations manager, maintenance technician, forklift driver, customs trade coordinator, and courier. These positions are critical to the company’s success in meeting rising e-commerce demands from retailers and consumers.

Additionally, FedEx is hiring approximately 500 highly specialized STEM roles, including remote positions, as the company harnesses its logistics intelligence to optimize operations, and transform the digital and physical customer experience. Positions including full stack developer, data scientist, and data engineer will help enable the company to achieve the mission of delivering market-leading experiences that delight customers with simple, personal, and proactive interactions.

FedEx pays wages that are highly competitive, and the company offers a comprehensive range of benefits for permanent employees, including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and education assistance. As important, team member safety remains the company’s highest priority throughout all operations.

Beyond the robust hiring effort, FedEx is readying operations by adding new hubs and sorting facilities, enhancing package handling and delivery capabilities to keep pace with demand, and continuing to offer thousands of locations where consumers can drop off (or pick up) packages at their convenience. The company is also doubling down on the commitment to seven-day residential delivery to get packages where they need to be every day of the week.

Interested candidates can hear first-hand from FedEx team members about their experiences working for one of the world’s largest transportation and logistics companies in this “Day+in+the+Life” video. A full list of in-person hiring events, and instructions for joining the virtual hiring meetings, can be found at fedex.com%2Fhiringday.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $84 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 570,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

