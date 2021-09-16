Noodles & Company Tests Second Ghost Kitchen in San Jose

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, has announced the debut of its second ghost kitchen test in San Jose, following the first ghost kitchen test in Chicago's Humboldt Park in May of 2021. Testing a second ghost kitchen model provides Noodles & Company with the flexibility to expand access to the brand in new and emerging markets through its digital channels. The ghost kitchen also offers increased off-premise capabilities that help reach a wider consumer base, allowing more guests to enjoy noodle-centric dishes in an easier, more rewarding way.



How it Works.

Noodles & Company's newest ghost kitchen, located in Central San Jose, will allow local Noodles fans to conveniently order their favorite Noodles menu items directly through the Noodles Rewards App to enjoy the many perks of being a Noodles Rewards member, or through third-party delivery providers. As Noodles continues to grow its footprint, launching a ghost kitchen creates a cost-effective option to expand the brand in emerging markets.

"We are very excited to open our second ghost kitchen location and grow our presence in San Jose," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "San Jose is an emerging market for us, and with this ghost kitchen test, we'll be able to gain valuable insights on market trends and guest dynamics in the region. We'll also be able to leverage these learnings for franchise opportunities in new markets, along with the expansion of our ghost kitchen concept. With various restaurant formats, we're excited to capitalize on the rapidly growing delivery market and add new ways to serve our guests delicious noodle dishes with a side of convenience."



Noodles Digital-Forward Growth.

As a consistent innovator in the restaurant industry, Noodles & Company has continued to bring its guests new ways to enjoy the noodles they love, even during the recent pandemic. In Q2 2021, Noodles reported a digital sales growth of 15%, accounting for 56% of total sales. The launch of this ghost kitchen further supports guests' changing behaviors. As guests continue to look for the seamless integration of restaurant offerings, along with a frictionless experience, this test presents an opportunity to gain insights and improve the guest ordering experience with greater access to a broader audience.

Get Noodles Fast.

Central San Jose residents looking to get their Noodles fix can quickly and easily sign up for Noodles Rewards by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or by signing up online at noodles.com/rewards. When guests sign up to be a Noodles Rewards member, they will earn a free small entrée after making their first purchase.

Noodles & Company's San Jose ghost kitchen is located at 949 Ruff Drive and is available for delivery and pickup through the Noodles Rewards program for maximum benefits like free delivery and food, or via third-party delivery providers.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and also has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

