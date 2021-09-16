Logo
Broadway's bright lights return: Prudential supports New York City's cultural and economic rebound

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), is proud to help spark the comeback+of a cultural and economic engine behind New York and reopen Broadway to the world. A rock of support for the artists of the Broadway community, the company is the title sponsor of Curtain+Up%21, a three-day outdoor celebration of the return and revitalization of Broadway theater.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005505/en/

CurtainUp.jpg

Prudential is the title sponsor of Curtain Up!, a three-day outdoor celebration of the return and revitalization of Broadway theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Prudential also announces a $100,000 donation to Black Theatre Coalition and The Actors Fund, and the launch of Prudential.com%2FYourRock, a free financial wellness digital hub to help reignite Broadway’s recovery following an 18-month shutdown during the pandemic.

A cultural mainstay, Broadway is a powerful economic driver fueling New York’s economy. As one of New York City’s largest industries, the cultural sector employed nearly 293,000 workers and generated %24110+billion+in+economic+activity prior to the pandemic. As coronavirus restrictions lift, the intersection of financial and overall well-being remains at the forefront for many. According to a new poll commissioned by Prudential, 2 in 3 Americans say that arts, entertainment, and cultural events positively impact their mental health (68%) and overall well-being (66%), and the quality of life in communities (64%). At the same time, Americans consider their financial security (92%) equally important to their mental (93%) and physical health (92%) when it comes to overall well-being.

“Broadway theaters have long been a cultural and financial backbone to New York City,” said Susan Somersille Johnson, Prudential’s chief marketing officer. “As the bright lights restart this economic engine, Prudential is proud to be an unwavering rock of financial support for the Broadway community, bringing the magic of the arts to people at a time when we need it most, rising even stronger than before.”

Some 84% of Americans say companies play an important role in stimulating local economies as the pandemic recedes, according to the survey. Prudential’s financial wellness digital center provides theater community members with access to tools and information to manage day-to-day expenses, savings and investments, and to plan for the future. The grant to Black Theatre Coalition and The Actors Fund will help drive employment opportunities and well-being for performing arts and entertainment professionals, underscoring the company’s standing commitment to local communities.

“We are excited for this partnership with Prudential and about the transformation of the American theater as we realize our mission to remove the ‘illusion of inclusion’ by building a sustainable, ethical roadmap that will increase employment opportunities for Black theater professionals,” says T. Oliver Reid, founder and artistic director of Black Theatre Coalition.

“The Actors Fund is grateful for Prudential’s commitment to helping the performing arts community as live performances, TV and film shoots, dance productions and more resume,” says Joe Benincasa, president and CEO of The Actors Fund. “We know the pandemic will present many challenges for months and years to come, and we’re here to be the entertainment community’s safety net.”

In partnership with Prudential, the Curtain Up! event created by Playbill, the Broadway League, and Times Square Alliance will be held Friday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 19, in the heart of Times Square and broadcast online for all to access. Broadway fans will enjoy free live performances spotlighting marquee talent in their return and new Broadway productions, concerts, and interactive experiences. The partnership will continue for the next 12 months with ongoing activations and ticket giveaways across the country.

About Prudential Financial, Inc.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with more than $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help to make lives better by creating financial opportunity for more people. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise and innovation for more than a century. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

1052396-00001-00

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005505r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005505/en/

