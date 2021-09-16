Asymchem and LaNova Medicines Enter into Partnership Agreement, Expanding Biological Capabilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Asymchem and LaNova Medicines Enter into Partnership Agreement, Expanding Biological Capabilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ) today announced a strategic partnership agreement to provide LaNova Medicines with one-stop services such as small molecule drugs, ADC project CMCs, R&D, production and IND China-US declaration.

Asymchem_Logo.jpg

The collaboration between Asymchem and LaNova will include small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, double antibodies, ADC projects and potentially other R&D and production initiatives. This partnership will take full advantage of Asymchem's recently completed biological CDMO service platform and production base at Shanghai Jinshan, where Asymchem is already undertaking R&D and production services for a number of early IND and clinical phase projects of biological drugs. The platform can provide R&D and production services including monoclonal antibodies, double antibodies, and ADC drugs.

"With the advent of the ADC drug research and development wave, ADC-related businesses have exploded," observed Asymchem Chief Operating Officer (COO) Yang Rui, who attended the signing ceremony in Shanghai. "In the future, we expect to build ADC pilot and commercial production facilities to further enhance Asymchem's capabilities with ADC drugs."

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a highly promising class of targeted drugs in which drug molecules are linked to antibodies that selectively attach to the surface of cancer cells while avoiding effects on nearby healthy cells, dramatically reducing side effects. More than 100 clinical trials are underway studying the effectiveness of ADCs in treating blood, lung, breast, brain and other cancers.

Rui said the partnership was a logical next step for Asymchem as the CDMO continues to expand its capabilities and service into new business areas to offer pharmaceutical and biotech companies innovative and sustainable solutions.

"This cooperative venture with LaNova will bring more valuable new drugs to the treatment of cancer and other diseases while improving the lives of patients," Rui said. "It's an exciting time to be at the forefront of drug development."

About Asymchem

Founded in 1999, Asymchem stock code: 002821.SZ) is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by more than 5,000 employees based in PR China, the US, and the EU. Our mission is to drive efficiency through continuous technological advances for smarter, greener and more cost-effective manufacturing to support pharmaceutical clinical research and commercialization, backed by a proven track record of successful agency and industry inspections. For more information, please visit www.asymchem.com.

About LaNova Medicines

Based in Shanghai, LaNova Medicines is a clinical-stage R&D company whose primary focus is the development of macromolecular anti-tumor drugs utilizing GPCRs for monoclonal antibody production. The company's comprehensive platform capabilities include target verification, antibody engineering, production technology, preclinical and clinical research.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Asymchem nor its subsidiaries assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

favicon.png?sn=CL08503&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asymchem-and-lanova-medicines-enter-into-partnership-agreement-expanding-biological-capabilities-301378036.html

SOURCE Asymchem

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL08503&Transmission_Id=202109160930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL08503&DateId=20210916
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment