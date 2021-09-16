Logo
Gerdau Graphene Presents Its Chief Technology Officer (Europe And Asia), Based On Its R&D Center At The University of Manchester

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Dr. Nurul Alam, one of the world's most renowned plastics researchers, will lead the laboratory located at the GEIC

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 16, 2021

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau Graphene's research outpost at the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom has just gained a new leadership. The renowned Scientist, Nurul Alam, PhD in Nanotechnology and Materials Science, now commands the company's Research Center as Gerdau Graphene's European CTO. With degrees from the British universities of Cambridge and Nottingham and a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, the materials engineer is one of the world's leading plastic researchers.

Dr_Nurul_Alam.jpg

Researching graphene for four years, Gerdau, the largest Brazilian steel producer, has been operating since 2019 within the University of Manchester. In 2021, it launched Gerdau Graphene, a company focused on the application, development, and marketing of graphene enhanced products, with its innumerous potential end products. "We shall be a reference in the commercialization of graphene products, at scale, in Brazil and worldwide, and we are extremely honored with the arrival of Dr. Nurul Alam. His addition to our team represents an important step towards the development of high-end and innovative product for all sectors in which we operate, but in particular for the graphene application in polymers, where we will count on the deep knowledge and background of Dr. Nurul," states Alexandre de Toledo Corrêa, General Manager for Gerdau Graphene.

"I am so honored and grateful to be part of Gerdau Graphene's research and leadership team and excited to exploit graphene's unique properties to develop new polymer/graphene composites and upscale their production to address current and future market challenges," completes Dr. Nurul Alam.

Gerdau Graphene is part of the portfolio of companies of Gerdau Next, Gerdau's new business division, which has the mission of diversifying the portfolio of the Brazilian multinational with businesses adjacent to steel.

About Gerdau Graphene
Gerdau Graphene is a company launched by Gerdau through Gerdau Next, its new business arm. In 2021, Gerdau Graphene started to focus on the production, development and sale of products based on graphene applications, in Brazil and the Americas, in order to generate more value for its products and customers based on the mechanical properties offered by the nanomaterial. To learn more, visit www.gerdau.com.br/graphene.

About Gerdau, a 120-year-old company
Gerdau is Brazil's largest steel producer, one of the leading producers of long steel in the Americas and of special steel in the world. In Brazil, it also produces flat steel and iron ore for its own consumption. In January this year, it completed 120 years of a history marked by strength, and contribution to the development and legacy for a society in constant evolution. Guided by its proposition to empower people who build the future, the company is present in 10 countries and has over 30,000 direct and indirect employees in its operations. Gerdau is the largest recycling company in Latin America and uses scrap as an important input: 73% of the steel it produces comes from scrap. Every year, Gerdau transforms 11 million tonnes of scrap into a variety of steel products. Gerdau's shares are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE) and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.

favicon.png?sn=SP08745&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gerdau-graphene-presents-its-chief-technology-officer-europe-and-asia-based-on-its-rd-center-at-the-university-of-manchester-301378121.html

SOURCE Gerdau Graphene

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP08745&Transmission_Id=202109160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP08745&DateId=20210916
