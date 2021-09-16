Logo
XCMG Makes Debut at MINExpo 2021, Announces Plans to Open Service Center in Southeastern Region of United States

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --XCMG ("the Company", 000425.SZ) made its debut at MINExpo 2021 on September 13 in Las Vegas and released three all-new products customized for the American market. To further expand its scope of mining machinery services in the North American market, XCMG also announced plans to establish a new service center in Florida to cover the U.S. southeastern region during the world's largest mining event.

image_803492_28749610.jpg

"The exhibition at MINExpo 2021 brought us valuable opportunities for communication and exchanges with our partners in the North American market. XCMG North America was officially founded in 2015 and we now have three office locations in Minneapolis, Las Vegas and Houston, two spare parts warehouses and service centers in Las Vegas and Houston, and more than 20 local employees," said Xie Bin, CEO of XCMG North America Corp.

XCMG will further strengthen its overall service capacity in the country:

  • XCMG plans to complete the coverage of spare parts service support in western and central eastern regions of the U.S., increasing spare parts support.
  • XCMG North America will continue to build localized after-sales service teams and has signed a service agreement with US based service company to support main models. With this partnership team, XCMG aims to provide technical support and a three-in-one after-sales service guarantee system in the U.S.
  • XCMG will also take advantage of Schwing America to bolster local technical support and spare parts service assurance.

XCMG has established the North America R&D Center in Chicago to coordinate local product R&D. The Company now sells excavators, rollers, graders, loaders, cranes, and aerial work platform products in the U.S. and through continuous efforts, its products have been widely recognized by local customers. Additionally, XCMG is cooperating with leading rental companies in the U.S. to provide extensive services.

In 2015, XCMG signed a three-year contract with a leading U.S. rental company, to deliver nearly 1,000 units of equipment which has almost been completed. The customer spoke highly of XCMG's products, localized services and spare parts supply and they have also provided localization improvement suggestions that further improve the performance of XCMG products.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN09476&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-makes-debut-at-minexpo-2021-announces-plans-to-open-service-center-in-southeastern-region-of-united-states-301378743.html

SOURCE XCMG

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN09476&Transmission_Id=202109160933PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN09476&DateId=20210916
