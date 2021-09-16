Fluent by Cansortium Opens New Dispensary in Fruitland Park, Florida

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fluent by Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Fluent," "Cansortium," or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced the opening of Fluent Fruitland Park, the Company's 27th retail location in Florida.

The new dispensary is located at 3460 US-27, Fruitland Park, FL 34731. This location is only 10 miles away from the largest retirement community in the United States—The Villages. This community also represented the country's fastest growing metropolitan area over the past decade with more than 130,000 residents as of 2020. Fluent Fruitland Park will offer a broad assortment of cannabis products, including Fluent flower and pre-rolls, Sweetwater premium flower, Black Line potency oils, Moods oils and Fluent Gels by Smokiez, among other Fluent product lines.

"We are thrilled to begin offering premium-quality cannabis products to the medical marijuana patients in Fruitland Park, as well as its vast and rapidly-growing surrounding communities," said CEO Robert Beasley. "Fluent is one of only a few dispensaries serving the area and we will have many high-quality products to offer from our recently expanded cultivation projects throughout the state. Looking ahead, we have identified four additional retail locations to be opened in the first half of 2022, which would bring our total Florida footprint to 31 stores."

The Fluent brand continually strives to set the standard for premium quality, consistently formulated cannabis products. All Fluent products in the Company's Florida dispensaries use high-quality cannabis that is cultivated, processed, and packaged in strict compliance with Florida regulations. For consumers, the sleek, modern dispensaries provide a warm, welcoming and professional environment, with private consultation rooms and knowledgeable staff who carefully guide patients in selecting the right products and carefully safeguard patient privacy.

For a complete list of Fluent dispensary locations, current promotions, rewards programs and hours of operation, or to explore the entire Fluent product line and place an online order for home delivery anywhere in Florida, please visit www.getfluent.com.

About Fluent by Cansortium Inc.

Fluent by Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. Fluent is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Fluent's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF." For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

