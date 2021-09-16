CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $41.6 Million Financing for California Apartment Complex

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that its Real Estate Finance business served as sole lead arranger on a $41.6 million loan for the acquisition and renovation of The Devonshire Apartments in Hemet, California.

The 276-unit multifamily complex is being acquired by TIG Devonshire LLC, which is jointly managed by Tailwind Investment Group and Kairos Investment Management Company.

The group plans to enhance the property by investing in multiple interior and exterior improvements. Existing amenities include two clubhouses, a fitness center, tennis court, laundry facilities, children's playground and swimming pools.

"The Devonshire Apartments offer a range of affordable residential facilities and conveniences in a desirable location featuring ready access to shopping, restaurants and numerous area employers," said Peter Kurzeka, Partner of Tailwind Investment Group. "CIT worked in quick order to structure the acquisition financing in a manner that best allows our partnership to successfully execute on our business plan of repositioning the asset."

"We worked closely with these experienced real estate investors to understand their needs and renovation plan," said Chris Niederpruem, managing director and group head for CIT's Real Estate Finance business. "We were pleased to arrange financing that will move the project forward."

CIT's Real Estate Finance business, part of the Commercial Finance division, originates and underwrites senior secured real estate transactions. With deep market expertise, underwriting experience and industry relationships, the unit provides financing for single properties, property portfolios and loan portfolios.

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

MEDIA RELATIONS:

John M. Moran

212-461-5507

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-serves-as-sole-lead-arranger-on-41-6-million-financing-for-california-apartment-complex-301378367.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.