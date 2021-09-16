Logo
Sonoco Deploys Coupa Pay to Modernize Payments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global packaging solutions leader can now benefit from increased control and visibility to streamline spend processes across its business

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that Sonoco, a global packaging solutions leader with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, has successfully deployed Coupa Pay and virtual cards across the organization to gain enhanced visibility and control into its spend and transform business processes.

coupa_Logo.jpg

By implementing Coupa and virtual cards, Sonoco has been able to make the purchasing process more efficient and streamlined for its facilities, increasing spend visibility while reducing risk.

Powered by Coupa's BSM Platform, Coupa Pay's easy-to-use virtual cards enabled Sonoco to better manage its spend and card program while providing its manufacturing plants with flexibility, streamlining its payment processes and providing greater visibility into pre-approved spend. Coupa Pay provides Sonoco with one place to process its payments, POs, invoices and expenses.

"Coupa's cutting-edge, fully unified solution provides our global company the speed and flexibility we need to pay suppliers while maintaining visibility into our transactions," said Elizabeth Mozley, director, center of excellence and category management at Sonoco. "We have already achieved more than 90% of our expected volume, a huge win in accomplishing a successful transition to Coupa Pay. We've also been able to maintain our card volume while eliminating extraneous charges from suppliers that were not approved, giving us better visibility into what we're paying."

"Sonoco was looking to find a best-in-breed solution to allow them to harness the innovation within the business spend management category," said Mark Riggs, chief customer officer at Coupa. "We are delighted to be working with Sonoco and look forward to the Coupa platform continuing to serve as a key business driver providing value across their entire organization."

About Coupa Software
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit https://www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=SF08966&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonoco-deploys-coupa-pay-to-modernize-payments-301378219.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF08966&Transmission_Id=202109160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF08966&DateId=20210916
