Scala Data Centers announces General Managers for its operations in Chile, Mexico, and Colombia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAO PAULO, Sept. 16, 2021

SAO PAULO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers – a sustainable hyper-scalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge – DigitalBridge Group, Inc.'s (

NYSE:DBRG, Financial) digital infrastructure investment holding company – takes another step towards its internationalization plan in Latin America and announces the hiring of General Managers in Chile, Mexico, and Colombia.

Graduated in Administration and Systems Analysis and with an MBA in Business Management from Universidad Torcuato Di Tella, Guillermo Cipolla heads Scala's operations in the Chilean market. With 25 years of experience in Construction and Services and Sales Management in Data Centers for Latin America, Guillermo has a professional career of nearly two decades at IBM, where he was responsible for managing more than 35 data centers.

In Mexico, the leadership is in the hands of Dax Simpson. He has a Master's in Business Administration from the Universidad Latina de Panamá and has 16 years of experience in the mission critical industry. Dax brings important experience in the Latin American market, having worked in companies such as KIO Networks, Grupo UPS, in Panama, and Mexico Telecom Partners, where the executive held the position of Vice President of Edge & Solutions for Critical Missions.

And for the Colombian market, Scala has the expertise of Dany Serrano. An Electronic Engineer from Universidad Santiago de Cali, Dany is a Project Management Specialist from Universidad del Bosque and has more than 20 years of experience in Electrical Systems and 15 years in Data Center Solutions, acquired in global companies such as Schneider Electric and Huawei.

Marcos Peigo, co-founder and CEO of Scala, highlights that the experience in the sector and the high level of technical and strategic knowledge in their respective markets were fundamental for the choice of executives. "Guillermo, Dax and Dany are important hires that will support us in designing and operationalizing our growth in Latin America. It is gratifying to see that, in just over a year, our team has been getting stronger and internationalizing to deliver more value to our customers," he says.

About Scala Data Centers
Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of around 300 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to offer exceptional quality colocation services for hyperscale customers, service providers and cloud software, and large companies. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each customer in the construction of modern data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency and very high density. All of this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About DigitalBridge
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. It has over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the entire digital ecosystem, including towers, data centers, fiber, cellular networks, and edge infrastructure. The DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton (Florida, USA) and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

favicon.png?sn=SP09158&sd=2021-09-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scala-data-centers-announces-general-managers-for-its-operations-in-chile-mexico-and-colombia-301378243.html

SOURCE Scala Data Centers

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP09158&Transmission_Id=202109160900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP09158&DateId=20210916
