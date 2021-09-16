EMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that Tony Guzzi, EMCOR’s Chairman, President and CEO, Mark Pompa, Executive Vice President and CFO and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 2021 Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. EDT.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.emcorgroup.com at the following times:

Time: 11:45 AM EDT 10:45 AM CDT 9:45 AM MDT 8:45 AM PDT

An archived version of the audio presentation will be available for a period of two weeks using the (REPLAY) link on the Home Page.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s website at www.emcorgroup.com.

