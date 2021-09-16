Jamf Ranked #44 in the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, ranking in 44th place. This is the first time Jamf has been ranked as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™.



The Best Workplaces for Women™ award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of Jamf’s employees said Jamf is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

As organizations across the globe continue to navigate the future of work, an undeniable trend has emerged - employees are demanding a flexible and equitable work environment. More than 3 million women have left the workforce since the beginning of the pandemic, and for those still working, they are looking for companies that provide flexibility and equitable opportunity.

Jamf Embraces the Work from Anywhere Model

Top factors for women in their job search are flexibility and work-life balance, all of which Jamf offers. Jamf encourages employees to work where they are the happiest and most productive.

Jamf’s office-as-a-service model provides the option to employees who want the camaraderie of the office. Jamf’s offices include perks such as dedicated wellness and nursing rooms, workout facilities and top-of-the-line technology to collaborate with colleagues from around the world seamlessly.

To further the goal of enabling true flexibility, Jamf provides all employees a $1,000 stipend to furnish their home offices with what they need to be comfortable and productive.

Jamf Empowers Employees Through Community

Jamf has several employee resource groups, aimed at creating an environment that embraces and celebrates unique perspectives and ideas. These Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) include [email protected], Shades of Jamf, [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] All groups offer a space for women to participate in transparent discussions and access key resources to thrive at Jamf.

Each ERG holds all-company events such as panel discussions covering a variety topics to educate and empower employees. Jamf believes in providing and promoting an open space where everyone can be empowered to bring their whole selves both inside and outside of Jamf.

Jamf Breaks Down Barriers for Women in Technology

Only an estimated 25% of jobs in technology are held by women and women hold less than 20% of all leadership positions in technology . Jamf strives to be a gender-diverse company through leadership opportunities for women.

In 2020, based on employees who chose to identify their gender, 31.4% of all management positions at Jamf were held by women. While there is still more growth needed, Jamf exceeds the national average in the industry.

Jamf held a company-wide retention rate of 96% in 2020. Its retention rate for women globally and in the U.S. was approximately 97%.

“Creating a gender-diverse company goes beyond our hiring metrics,” said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. “Diversity is a multi-dimensional impact coming from all parts of the organization. Jamf embeds the lens of gender-equity into the company’s trainings, leadership opportunities and benefit packages for our incredible employees.”

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 5.6 million U.S. employees. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the ranking is based on what women themselves report about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces.

View the additional details on Jamf’s Great Place to Work certification here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

