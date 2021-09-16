Cushman & Wakefield Commits to Industry-Leading Science Based Targets and Reaching Net Zero Emissions Across Its Value Chain by 2050

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cushman & Wakefield Commits to Industry-Leading Science Based Targets and Reaching Net Zero Emissions Across Its Value Chain by 2050

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today announced ambitious science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that are approved by the Science+Based+Targets+initiative (SBTi). In addition, by signing up to the Business+Ambition+for+1.5%26ordm%3BC campaign, Cushman & Wakefield pledges to reach net zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

“With buildings generating a significant portion of the world’s carbon emissions, we recognize Cushman & Wakefield plays a vital role in shaping a sustainable future for the real estate industry and beyond,” said Brett White, Executive Chairman & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield will immediately focus efforts on its corporate offices and operations by committing to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 market-based GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. Scope 1 includes direct emissions, and scope 2 emissions are from purchased heat and electricity.

The firm’s science-based targets will not only reduce absolute GHG emissions from its corporate operations, but will also include the facilities it manages on behalf of its clients, some of the world’s largest real estate owners and occupiers.

Leading by example, the firm commits to partnering with its clients (representing 70% of its scope 3 value chain emissions) to set their own science-based targets by 2025. Notably, approximately 99% of Cushman & Wakefield’s emissions come from facilities it manages on behalf of clients, and the firm is committed to actualizing its vision of a sustainable future that extends beyond its own corporate footprint.

These targets have been approved+by+the+SBTi.

Additionally, by 2050, the firm pledges to achieve net zero emissions across its entire value chain, encompassing all direct and indirect business elements that contribute to GHG emissions (scopes 1, 2 and 3). This target was pledged through the Race to Zero campaign and the SBTi’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C pathway—initiatives using climate science frameworks to reach net zero in a global effort to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

“As a leader in the commercial real estate industry, we understand environmental action requires bold commitments aligned with climate science,” said John Forrester, President of Cushman & Wakefield. “These commitments further our ongoing efforts to reduce our impact and our clients’ impact on the environment as well as mitigate the impacts of climate change. We have an opportunity and responsibility to continually evaluate our organization and hold ourselves accountable for the intended outcomes. We realize our work goes beyond the present moment and will impact generations to come.”

"We congratulate Cushman & Wakefield on setting science-based targets consistent with limiting warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement," said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director, Science Based Targets at CDP, one of the SBTi partners. "By setting ambitious science-based targets grounded in climate science, Cushman & Wakefield is taking action to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change."

These recently announced science-based targets build upon Cushman & Wakefield’s longstanding commitment to reducing its own environmental impact across the property life cycle, in addition to suppliers’ and clients’ impact. In 2020, the firm achieved a 1.1% absolute reduction in scope 1 and 2 (market-based) GHG emissions; a 2.5% absolute reduction in scope 3 GHG emissions; and a 14% reduction in total scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions per million square feet (MSF) of office space. Cushman & Wakefield also worked with clients to provide energy and sustainability services to over 370 MSF of space in the U.S. in 2020. More information is available in the firm’s 2020+Corporate+Social+Responsibility+Report.

Learn+more about Cushman & Wakefield’s science-based targets and net zero commitment.

About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005552r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005552/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment