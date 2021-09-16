Logo
PROS Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PROS%26reg%3B (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced it is Certified™ by Great+Place+to+Work® for the second year in a row. This year’s designation extends the company’s original certification to include all eligible countries: Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, United Kingdom and the United States.

This prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at PROS. And this year, 93% of employees globally indicated PROS is a great place to work – a stellar accomplishment exceeding the average rating experienced by many global entities. In this year’s survey, PROS top scoring categories include:

  • Justice or how fairly employees believe they are treated regardless of race, age, gender or sexual orientation. PROS scored 95% or greater across all sub-categories.
  • Camaraderie/Hospitality or how welcoming employees are to new hires, how much individuals care about their colleagues and how each employee can be themselves around others. PROS scored between 90% and 96% across all sub-categories.
  • Leadership Behavior or how honest and ethical management is viewed as well as how approachable management is viewed by employees. PROS scored between 92% and 95% in all sub-categories.

“Extending our Great Place to Work certification to multiple geographies is a phenomenal accomplishment and recognizes the impact our people-first culture is having on our teams around the globe,” said PROS Chief People Officer Nikki+Brewer. “By creating a workplace environment where people want to be and where they feel truly included, PROS is best positioned to offer the greatest career opportunities globally with maximum flexibility – redefining both work-life balance and unleashing new ways for team members to contribute to our overall corporate mission.”

PROS maintains a welcoming environment and provides resources+and+opportunities to help foster inclusion through numerous Employee+Resource+Groups+%28ERGs%29, enables employees to take charge of their careers through learning and development programs and supports a flexible, hybrid work environment that suits the work-life balance of individual employee lifestyles.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that PROS is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https%3A%2F%2Fpros.com%2Fabout-pros%2Fcareers%2F.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS+Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005129r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005129/en/

