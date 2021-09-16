Dominion Energy Proposes Largest Expansion of Solar and Energy Storage for Benefit of Customers

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed the largest group yet of new solar and energy storage projects in Virginia for the benefit of its customers. The proposed projects are another significant step toward achieving the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).

The proposal includes 11 utility-scale solar projects, two small-scale distributed solar projects, one combined solar and storage project, and one stand-alone energy storage project, which will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia. The proposal also includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) from 32 solar and energy storage projects operated by third-party providers, which were selected through a competitive solicitation process. Once in operation, the projects will be able to provide more than 1,000 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than 250,000 homes at peak output.

"Every day, the clean energy economy is becoming more of a reality in Virginia," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "This is the largest expansion of solar and energy storage in Virginia history and a major leap forward in delivering clean energy to our customers. As we expand renewables across Virginia, we remain laser-focused on keeping our service affordable and reliable. These projects live up to that promise."

Construction of the 15 utility-owned solar and energy storage projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 clean energy jobs. Further details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Utility-Scale Solar Camellia Solar 20 MW Gloucester County To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy Fountain Creek Solar 80 MW Greensville County Acquired from Clearway Energy Otter Creek Solar 60 MW Mecklenburg County Acquired from Brookfield Renewables Piney Creek Solar 80 MW Halifax County Acquired from Hexagon Energy Quillwort Solar 18 MW Powhatan County Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables Sebera Solar 18 MW Prince George County Acquired from KDC Solar Virginia Solidago Solar 20 MW Isle of Wight County Acquired from Standard Solar Sweet Sue Solar 75 MW King William County Acquired from Invenergy Walnut Solar 150 MW King & Queen County Acquired from a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian Winterberry Solar 20 MW Gloucester County To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy Winterpock Solar 20 MW Chesterfield County Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables Small-Scale Distributed Solar Black Bear Solar 1.6 MW Buckingham County To be acquired from Hexagon Energy Springfield Solar 2 MW Westmoreland County To be acquired from Hexagon Energy Energy Storage Dry Bridge Storage 20 MW Chesterfield County Acquired from East Point Energy Combined Solar and Storage Dulles Solar and Storage 100 MW Solar & 50 MW Storage Loudoun County Developed by Dominion Energy Virginia

In addition to SCC approval, each of the proposed utility-owned projects will require local and state permits before construction may begin. The distributed solar projects and the stand-alone energy storage project are expected to be completed in 2022, with the remaining projects planned for completion in 2023.

If approved, the proposed projects will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates remain well below the national and east coast averages. In addition to providing clean energy for its customers, these projects will also aid Dominion Energy Virginia in meeting the goals of the VCEA's renewable portfolio standard (RPS), which generally requires that 100% of its electricity sales in Virginia come from clean energy sources by 2045.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-proposes-largest-expansion-of-solar-and-energy-storage-for-benefit-of-customers-301378757.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy