Dominion Energy Proposes Largest Expansion of Solar and Energy Storage for Benefit of Customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Proposed projects exceed 1,000 megawatts, enough to power more than 250,000 homes

- Projects advance goals of Virginia Clean Economy Act and net zero emissions

- Affordable and reliable service remains priority as renewables increase

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second annual clean energy filing with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Dominion Energy Virginia has proposed the largest group yet of new solar and energy storage projects in Virginia for the benefit of its customers. The proposed projects are another significant step toward achieving the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA).

Dominion_Energy_Solar_pic.jpg

The proposal includes 11 utility-scale solar projects, two small-scale distributed solar projects, one combined solar and storage project, and one stand-alone energy storage project, which will be owned and operated by Dominion Energy Virginia. The proposal also includes power purchase agreements (PPAs) from 32 solar and energy storage projects operated by third-party providers, which were selected through a competitive solicitation process. Once in operation, the projects will be able to provide more than 1,000 megawatts (MW) of carbon-free electricity, enough to power more than 250,000 homes at peak output.

"Every day, the clean energy economy is becoming more of a reality in Virginia," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "This is the largest expansion of solar and energy storage in Virginia history and a major leap forward in delivering clean energy to our customers. As we expand renewables across Virginia, we remain laser-focused on keeping our service affordable and reliable. These projects live up to that promise."

Construction of the 15 utility-owned solar and energy storage projects is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and will support nearly 4,200 clean energy jobs. Further details about the utility-owned projects are below:

Utility-Scale Solar

Camellia Solar

20 MW

Gloucester County

To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy

Fountain Creek Solar

80 MW

Greensville County

Acquired from Clearway Energy

Otter Creek Solar

60 MW

Mecklenburg County

Acquired from Brookfield Renewables

Piney Creek Solar

80 MW

Halifax County

Acquired from Hexagon Energy

Quillwort Solar

18 MW

Powhatan County

Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables

Sebera Solar

18 MW

Prince George County

Acquired from KDC Solar Virginia

Solidago Solar

20 MW

Isle of Wight County

Acquired from Standard Solar

Sweet Sue Solar

75 MW

King William County

Acquired from Invenergy

Walnut Solar

150 MW

King & Queen County

Acquired from a joint venture between Open Road Renewables and Eolian

Winterberry Solar

20 MW

Gloucester County

To be acquired from Strata Clean Energy

Winterpock Solar

20 MW

Chesterfield County

Acquired from Cypress Creek Renewables

Small-Scale Distributed Solar

Black Bear Solar

1.6 MW

Buckingham County

To be acquired from Hexagon Energy

Springfield Solar

2 MW

Westmoreland County

To be acquired from Hexagon Energy

Energy Storage

Dry Bridge Storage

20 MW

Chesterfield County

Acquired from East Point Energy

Combined Solar and Storage

Dulles Solar and Storage

100 MW Solar & 50 MW Storage

Loudoun County

Developed by Dominion Energy Virginia

In addition to SCC approval, each of the proposed utility-owned projects will require local and state permits before construction may begin. The distributed solar projects and the stand-alone energy storage project are expected to be completed in 2022, with the remaining projects planned for completion in 2023.

If approved, the proposed projects will add approximately $1.13 to the typical residential customer's monthly bill. Dominion Energy Virginia's rates remain well below the national and east coast averages. In addition to providing clean energy for its customers, these projects will also aid Dominion Energy Virginia in meeting the goals of the VCEA's renewable portfolio standard (RPS), which generally requires that 100% of its electricity sales in Virginia come from clean energy sources by 2045.

About Dominion Energy

More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Dominion_Energy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL09745&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-proposes-largest-expansion-of-solar-and-energy-storage-for-benefit-of-customers-301378757.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL09745&Transmission_Id=202109161000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL09745&DateId=20210916
