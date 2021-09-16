Enpro to Present at Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at Sidoti’s Fall 2021 Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 23. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Eric Vaillancourt, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Gentile, Vice President, Investor Relations. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on niche applications across many end-markets including semiconductor, general industrial, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005018/en/