Zebra Technologies to Present at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available for a limited time.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign+up+for+news+alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005116r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005116/en/

