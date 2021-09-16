Logo
Six-person advisor team joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Indianapolis, IN

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that a six-person Financial Advisor team has joined the firm in Indianapolis, Indiana. The team, called FEF Wealth Partners, serves ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families and institutions across the country, primarily in Indiana and Kentucky. They join UBS from J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

“We are excited for the team to join the firm and our Indianapolis office,” said Jon Ramey, Ohio Indy Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “I’m looking forward to seeing what a team with such diverse expertise will accomplish for clients at UBS, leveraging the breadth and depth of our platform for UHNW clients and family offices.”

With a focus on pre and post-liquidity planning, estate and legacy planning, lending, and portfolio management, the team has more than 100 years of combined experience. At UBS, they will concentrate on working with clients who have complex balance sheets, estate tax concerns and business succession needs.

“Dan, Brett, Kaus and Karin bring decades of experience working with UHNW clients,” said Michael Gatewood, Midwest Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Together, they have a unique understanding of how to deliver tailored services to meet client needs.”

The six-person advisor team joining UBS includes:

  • Brett Headley, CFP®, Financial Advisor with 12 years of industry experience.
  • Kaus Christopher, CFP®,Financial Advisor with24 years of experience in wealth management and public accounting taxation.
  • Dan Larner, Financial Advisor with 17 years of industry experience.
  • Karin Veatch, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with 24 years of experience in wealth management and trusts and estates law practice.
  • Rick Grimes, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate with 14 years of industry experience.
  • Jaimie Shrieve, Client Service Associate with16 years of industry experience.

Each team member completed their post-secondary education in Indiana and calls central Indiana home. The team members are also all parents and volunteers who spend time with a number of local non-profit organizations, including Central Indiana Community Foundation, Foster Success, Big Brothers Big Sisters and St. Vincent Foundation.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005424r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005424/en/

