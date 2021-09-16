Huron Named 'Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine for Eleventh Straight Year

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been named one of Consulting magazine’s ‘Best+Firms+to+Work+For’ in 2021. This is the 11th consecutive year Huron has been recognized by Consulting magazine.

“Throughout the pandemic, our team has demonstrated an incredible amount of agility, collaboration and creativity while remaining focused on supporting our clients, our company and each other,” said James+H.+Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “Being recognized by Consulting magazine 11years in a row is a testament to the dedication of our people who continue to make Huron a great place to work and the inclusive culture we have built together over the years.”

Huron has a nimble, collaborative and values-driven culture where our people can make a difference through the work they do each day. The company remains focused on investing in its people and fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone belongs.

The annual Consulting magazine survey ranks employee satisfaction in the categories of culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership. The rankings were announced during a ‘Best Firms to Work For’ awards ceremony on Sept. 9, 2021.

