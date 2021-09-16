Chengdu Motor Show Witnesses Debut of New Models of GWM POER, With Sales of 200,000 Units Since Its Launch

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chengdu Motor Show Witnesses Debut of New Models of GWM POER, With Sales of 200,000 Units Since Its Launch

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, Sept. 16, 2021

BAODING, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, several new models of GWM POER made their debut and the key of the 200,000th GWM POER was handed over to the user at the 24th Chengdu Motor Show.

GWM POER's other models such as ZHUFENG version, JICHE POER, HUO POER, DIANZHUANG POER, LVZHUANG POER, HEIDAN and LONGDAN (Transcription) were also present at the show. Different GWM POER versions can meet global users' needs for using cars in multiple scenes and for multiple purposes.

GWM.jpg

The ZHUFENG version inherits the leading strength of GWM POER off-road pickups and is equipped with a 2.0T engine and an 8AT transmission to further strengthen its off-road capability; different driving modes are available for easy driving on hump-shaped, water-flooded and snake-shaped roads, paying tribute to the climbing spirit with sound performance; in the shock absorber structure, the front double-wishbone independent suspension and the rear multi-link suspension are used to ensure performance and comfort.

JICHE POER, a partner of motorbike riders, has a large cargo box of 2480/1520/538mm, which is equipped with a high-strength ladder chassis and a super load-bearing suspension to support the loading of a 2m- to 2.4m-long motorbike, equivalent to a super loading capacity of up to 400kg. Meanwhile, the easy-to-operate box can be dragged with a remote control winch, so a user can glide the motorbike onto the box alone. This easily solves the difficulties of motorbike riders while going out and promotes the development of motorbike culture.

Over two years, GWM POER has seized market share with strong product strength and intelligent configuration, with global sales of 200,000 units. From January to August 2021, 77,356 GWM POER were sold worldwide, up 13.4% year on year, becoming a hot-selling "new category" in the global pickup market.

In Chile, GWM POER kept increasing the sales volume of GWM pickups. After becoming the champion among the Chinese pickup brands in June, it reached a new high in July and won first place among international and domestic pickup brands.

In Saudi Arabia, GWM POER and GWM Wingle, as high-end and low-end pickups, effectively promoted GWM pickups to rank among the top three in local industry sales for two consecutive months, and to surpass some Japanese pickup brands. The market share increased steadily to 11%, ranking first among Chinese pickup brands.

Since its launch in 2019, GWM POER has reached more than 50 countries and regions like Australia, Chile, South Africa, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan and Russia, and recently entered emerging markets like Peru and Ecuador. Its globalization pattern has been expanding.

The new GWM POER models unveiled this time will continue to enter the global market, strongly pushing GWM pickups to rank among the global top three pickup brands, and constantly empowering GWM to realize global annual sales of 4 million units by 2025.

favicon.png?sn=CN09518&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chengdu-motor-show-witnesses-debut-of-new-models-of-gwm-poer-with-sales-of-200-000-units-since-its-launch-301378782.html

SOURCE GWM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN09518&Transmission_Id=202109161003PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN09518&DateId=20210916
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment