Rackspace Data Freedom Eliminates Cloud Lock-in and Runaway Transit Costs

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Offering Addresses Common Pain Point Affecting Public Cloud Users

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology®( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the launch of Rackspace Data Freedom, a new platform that allows customers to disaggregate storage from public cloud compute, freeing an organization’s data from being subject to often unpredictable and overwhelming public cloud data egress charges.

“Data egress charges are an issue that organizations have been grappling with for years, but until now no provider has offered an intuitive solution for managing these costs or a footprint that comes close to the magnitude of ours,” said Michael Levy, director of product from Rackspace Technology. “Using the connectivity and data center ecosystem we have cultivated; we are helping our clients more effectively manage their public cloud transit costs and guaranteeing multicloud data accessibility.”

According to a recent survey conducted by IDC of more than a thousand U.S. technology executives, titled Future-Proofing Storage, 99% of respondents said they incur planned or unplanned egress fees at least on an annual basis.* Rackspace Data Freedom offers the ability to retain sovereignty of data and the flexibility of a multicloud approach. All applications and native toolsets, regardless of the cloud in which they reside, call back to the same data repository, eliminating the need for costly replications. Any data that must make its way to a public cloud sees discounted egress rates when subsequently transferred to any other cloud, mitigating costly transit fees plaguing the majority of public cloud users.

Key benefits of Rackspace Data Freedom include:

Cost management: Rackspace Data Freedom users can avoid large-scale data migrations to the public cloud and achieve transit cost savings of as much as 83% by utilizing the Rackspace Technology private network as opposed to the public internet.

Unshackling information: Leveraging RackConnect® Global, users can maintain multiple private, low-latency virtual connections over one resilient physical connection from the disaggregated storage environment, so application and toolsets across multiple public cloud vendors and zones operate as a seamless whole.

Customized storage solutions: Customers can count on industry proven storage hardware from leaders such as Dell Technologies and NetApp. From basic hybrid models to high performance all-flash platforms, protocol types and even advanced features or expansion shelves, Rackspace Technology builds the best solutions in accordance with customer’s specific requirements.

“In a multi-cloud world, storing data in a single cloud platform can pose challenges and increase costs for customers when they need to access their data,” said Bill McCarthy, vice president, Global Alliances, Americas at Dell Technologies. “The Rackspace Data Freedom platform with Dell Technologies file and object storage provides customers a cloud adjacent storage solution with low latency connectivity to leading hyperscalers. This solution offers customers another option to share their data to the cloud of their choice, help eliminate lock-in, and reduce data movement fees.”

“Enterprises are increasingly adopting a hybrid cloud strategy to drive digital transformation; it’s all about ensuring the right data gets to the right people – wherever and whenever they need it – to compete and thrive in today’s global digital economy,” said Praveena Vajja, vice president of ONTAP Product Management at NetApp. “As the only provider of hybrid solutions that offers native integration with the world’s leading public clouds, NetApp is delivering a new level of freedom and control to move and manage workloads easily and securely across on-prem, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. And with more financial flexibility, customers can now take advantage of Rackspace Data Freedom to avoid paying massive fees just to access their critical resources in the cloud.”

“Being able to pull your data out of the cloud to leverage multiple applications and tools set across different cloud environments without having to worry about cost overruns is key to making a multicloud strategy work,” said Misha Cetrone, vice president of strategic partnerships from Megaport. “Having helped build Rackspace’s private network backbone over the years we applaud their ability to ensure that customers’ data never has to touch the insecure, congested public Internet by interconnecting cloud providers in the core with endpoints at the edge all across the globe.”

Rackspace Data Freedom is available globally in all Rackspace Technology data centers and colocation facilities and connects to most cloud environments including all VMware Cloud environments, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and more.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

*Source: IDC Whitepaper, sponsored by Seagate Technology, "Future Proofing Storage," #US47565321, March 2021

Contact:
Natalie Silva
[email protected]

