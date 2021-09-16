Teledyne Relays Announces Expanded Range of 50+ GHz Coax Switches for 5G and Other Demanding Applications

Teledyne+Relays today announced availability of a significantly expanded line of 50+ GHz coax switches, adding transfer switching, terminated, and normally-open models to its product line-up.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005227/en/

Teledyne Relays New Family of High Frequency Coax Switches (Photo: Business Wire)

The new models include:

CCR-38U: SPnT, DC-52 GHz Normally Open Coax Switch

CCS-37U: DPDT, DC-52 GHz Failsafe/Latching Transfer Switch

CCRT-50U: Terminated SPDT, DC-53 GHz Failsafe/Latching Coax Switch

CCT-38U: Terminated SPnT, DC-52 GHz Normally Open Coax Switch

CCT-39U: Terminated SPnT, DC-52 GHz Latching Coax Switch

These join the CCR-50U SPDT DC-53 GHz failsafe/ latching relay and CCR-39 SPnT DC-52 GHz latching coax relays that already enjoy wide acceptance. In addition to excellent RF performance, the family offers the widest operational temperature range (-55 to +85 °C), lowest weight and amongst the longest life (up to 5 million actuator cycles) of any 50 GHz switches available today.

“With increasing demand for 5G equipment, our customers have been asking for switching solutions that comfortably exceed 50 GHz bandwidth,” said Michael Palakian, Teledyne Relays’ Global Director of Sales & Marketing. “With our new 52 and 53 GHz models, we can offer solutions that comfortably exceed their needs, while being extremely reliable and rugged enough to withstand 500 Gs of shock.”

Applications for the new products include 5G ATE testing, military radar testing, electronic warfare, ground-based radios, telecommunications, automated test equipment, space, medical, and satellite communications.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today from Teledyne Relays or an authorized distributor.

ABOUT TELEDYNE RELAYS

Teledyne Relays is Everywhereyoulook™, providing switching solutions for aviation, test & measurement equipment, industrial control, and military & space applications. For more information, visit www.teledynedefenseelectronics.com%2Frelays%2F

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005227/en/