REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Host Investor Webcast Monday, September 20th at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that company management will host a webcast on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Participation Instructions for Webcast

When: Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Jaguar Kicks Off Educational Awareness Contest in Honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day

Jaguar, Napo Pharmaceuticals (Jaguar's wholly owned US subsidiary), and the Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo EU S.p.A., are deeply committed to recognizing and honoring the knowledge and expertise of Indigenous healers who first discovered the medicinal properties of specific plants. Many of the world's important pharmaceutical medicines were developed by studying the traditional medicine of Indigenous peoples.

In honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day (October 11, 2021), Jaguar has dedicated this fifth educational awareness contest in the company's series to recognizing and celebrating a few of the many Indigenous woman who have contributed greatly to the health and well-being of Indigenous peoples, the preservation of Indigenous cultures, and the protection of the natural world.

The winner will receive a copy of Plants, People, and Culture: The Science of Ethnobotany, by Michael Balick, Ph.D. and Paul Alan Cox, Ph.D. - a fantastic book that features information about Jaguar ethnobotanist Steven King, Ph.D., the company's Chief Sustainable Supply, Ethnobotanical Research & IP Officer. Dr. Balick, a member of the scientific strategy team for Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative, is a specialist in healing plants and toxic plants and their use by Indigenous peoples and is considered one of the world's leading ethnobotanists and economic botanists. Ethnobotanist Dr. Cox was named by TIME magazine named as one of 11 "Heroes of Medicine" for his work in ethnobotanical drug discovery. He was awarded the Goldman Environmental Prize, sometimes called the Nobel Prize of the Environment, for his efforts in preserving Samoan rainforests.

The winner will be chosen at random from the pool of contest participants who correctly answer all or most questions in the multiple-choice form. Entries must be received by 9:00 a.m. US Eastern Time on October 11, 2021. No fee is required to enter the contest. Additional contest terms and conditions apply. Click here to enter and for contest terms and conditions.

Stay tuned to the "Jaguar Health Community" page on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jaguarhealthcommunity/) to view the contest winner's name, view the answers to the contest questions, and learn about future contests.

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A., which closed its financing in July 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros from Jaguar.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com. For more information about Napo EU, visit www.napoeu.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi® (crofelemer delayed release tablets) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi® is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi®. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

More information and complete Prescribing Information are available at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi®, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that an investor webcast will take place September 20, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

