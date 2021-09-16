Logo
NV Gold Secures Drill Contract

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (

TSXV:NVX, Financial)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(Frankfurt:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Drill NV Inc., based in Dayton, Nevada has been contracted by the Company to provide up to 6,000 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling for the Company.

Drilling is expected to commence in October and will initially focus on the Slumber Project followed up with programs at the Discovery Bay Project and then onto the Pickhandle Project.

"Our goal for the upcoming drill program at Slumber will be identifying the higher-grade pathways of gold mineralization. These holes will focus on the north-plunging and open resistor zones that have been identified by geophysics and previous drilling. Phase 1 drilling programs at both Discovery Bay and Pickhandle projects will commence after drilling at the Slumber project is completed". Stated CEO and President of NV Gold, John Watson.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson
President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, the interpretation of the resistive blanket as having come from higher grade feeder structures and a continuation of the gold system identified in the UVP, the appearance that previous drilling only peripherally intercepted the southwestern edges of two much larger, potentially mineralized resistor zones, the interpretations of the mapping exercise and the dimensions of the strike length and width are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the lack of continuity of mineralization, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664327/NV-Gold-Secures-Drill-Contract

