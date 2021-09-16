Supernova Energy Provides Corporate Update

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Supernova Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") a U.S. based oil and gas production and exploration company, is pleased to announce the Company has made progress with the approval of its application for OTCIQ designation with OTCmarkets.com. Along with the first step of the stop sign removal and becoming pink limited information. Currently, the Company is intending to meet the regulatory deadline imposed by the Securities and Exchange commission and OTCMarkets to become pink current. The Company still holds various working interests in several oil and gas wells in the state of Kansas and Kentucky.

Kevin Malone CEO of Supernova Energy Inc. commented- "Our team is working diligently on our financials and disclosure to bring us current as the new rules come into effect.We also can see the shift the world is taking to ‘go green'. With that, timing is right to start looking into diversifying our business model and lower our environmental impact. We look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks."

About Supernova Energy, Inc.

Supernova Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) is an American based oil and gas production and exploration company with key holdings in Kansas and Kentucky. The Company's goal is to acquire economical leases in known oil and gas formations with low cost of recovery. The strategy is to specialize in well bore completion, re-completion and workovers on existing oil and gas production.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Supernova Energy Inc., plans and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "goal," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are set forth in our quarterly and annual reports.

CONTACT:

Kevin Malone

Supernova Energy Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE: Supernova Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/664224/Supernova-Energy-Provides-Corporate-Update



