EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / EnviroMetal Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroMetal"), (CSE:ETI) (OTCQX:EVLLF) (7N2:FSE) is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

The Company continues to develop its unique, cost-effective, and patented precious metal extraction and recovery processes for use in the mining and recycling industries. The closed-loop process effectively dissolves the contained precious metals into solution using EnviroMetal's eco-friendly, sustainable lixiviant or reagent. The precious metals are then recovered from the solution using conventional technologies.

EnviroMetal's closed-loop process also includes a proprietary electrochemical water treatment process that recovers the residual reagent chemicals from process residues and rinse water. This ability to recover and reuse reagents results in a comparatively high-recovery, low-cost, low-emission alternative to the cyanide and smelting processes commonly used today.

Gold Concentrate Process Technologies

Since 2019 the Company has recovered over 900 ounces of gold from a variety of gold concentrates using its proprietary process. On September 10th the Company completed the construction of a second-generation, 1,000 liter capacity pilot-scale processing plant for gold ores and concentrates which now incorporates EnviroMetal's patented electrochemical regeneration technology. This proprietary technology significantly lowers the chemical/reagent costs and results in the most cost-effective, eco-friendly and sustainable gold recovery process in the industry.

The Company has initiated an aggressive marketing campaign to introduce its breakthrough technology to the global gold mining sector. This focussed campaign has already generated numerous, progressive discussions with gold mining companies and concentrate brokers, resulting in several lab-scale and pilot-scale tests. These tests have consistently confirmed the high recovery and positive economics of the EnviroMetal process.

The benefits of the EnviroMetal Technologies processes for gold mining companies include:

Low cost

Effective on most ores and concentrates

Eliminates smelting and related costs

Dore produced on site

Faster payments for gold

Enhanced ESG profile

Reduced tailings management costs

Environmentally friendly and sustainable

No harmful chemicals

Low water consumption

E-Waste/PCBA Processing Technologies

The Company operates a commercial-scale pilot plant, EnviroCircuit, for processing end of life printed circuit board assemblies ("PCBA"). During four months from March to June of this year, EnviroCircuit processed over 152 tonnes (335,000 lbs) of printed circuit board material and produced over 31 tonnes of high-grade metal concentrates, 107 tonnes of base metals, and residual materials for sale to downstream customers.

Based on the extensive information and knowledge gained from processing over 300 tonnes of E-Waste, the Company identified a number of enhancements and upgrades to the process to improve material recoveries and operational efficiencies. Upgrades currently underway at the EnviroCircuit facility are expected to result in greater metal recovery, higher material throughputs, reduced maintenance and operating costs, and increased equipment availability. The upgrades are scheduled to be completed early in the fourth quarter of 2021. EnviroCircuit currently holds over 62 tonnes of printed circuit board material in inventory for future processing and additional shipments are anticipated for Q4.

As previously reported, the global effects of the COVID pandemic have had a temporary but detrimental effect on the entire E-Waste/PCBA industry, resulting in reduced levels of E-Waste collection, dismantling, and transport. The global logistics industry has been negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic and is still experiencing significant and serious challenges including port delays, container shortages, clearance delays and increased surcharges which make the acquisition and delivery of feedstock and the shipping of finished goods challenging. It is unclear when the current conditions will improve. To mitigate these issues, the Company is focussing on securing PCBA feedstock from North American-based suppliers and has initiated an aggressive campaign to identify and develop long-term relationships with United States and Canadian-based recyclers and aggregators.

Group 11 - Insitu Recovery Technologies

Group 11 Technologies is a private US-based company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible mineral extraction technologies. The Company and Group 11 Technologies have started the first phase of an extensive research and development program focussing on the potential application of EnviroMetal's process and technologies in combination with Group 11's technology for the in-situ or in-place extraction of gold from underground deposits. In-situ metal extraction addresses growing concerns surrounding water use and discharge, energy consumption, and site reclamation while addressing a growing global need for metals in our daily lives.

Duane Nelson, EnviroMetal President, and CEO commented, "I would like to thank our shareholders and stakeholders for their patience during our transformative years. It has been a very challenging time for all of us. Some 4 years ago, our team of scientists discovered a remarkable and potentially game-changing technology that has the potential to alter the E-Waste industry and change the way the world mines gold. We can now offer the world a proven, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly, and safe alternative to the unsustainable methods currently in use."

About EnviroMetal Technologies Inc.

EnviroMetal Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals industries. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroMetal extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroMetal's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste industries. For more information please visit: https://EnviroMetal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

