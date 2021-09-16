World Funds Trust Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Perdoceo Education Corp, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

- New Purchases: CAH,
- Added Positions: PRDO, AXP, NCR, CIT, FHB, SEE, AZO, BIG, EVTC, SLB, GSK, KHC, CDK, SRCL, CSCO, DXC, CTBI, RTX, CVBF, QRTEA, HNI, IBM, CHNG, EBAY, CMP, WABC, EXC, JNJ, GIS,
- Sold Out: CTB,
For the details of Clifford Capital Partners Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clifford+capital+partners+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Clifford Capital Partners Fund
- NCR Corp (NCR) - 55,200 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 14,000 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24%
- First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) - 72,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
- CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 38,200 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
- Evertec Inc (EVTC) - 43,000 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.50%
World Funds Trust initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)
World Funds Trust added to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 81.68%. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB)
World Funds Trust sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of Clifford Capital Partners Fund. Also check out:
1. Clifford Capital Partners Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clifford Capital Partners Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clifford Capital Partners Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clifford Capital Partners Fund keeps buying
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.
Please Login to leave a comment