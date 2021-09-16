World Funds Trust Buys Cardinal Health Inc, Perdoceo Education Corp, Sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co

New Purchases: CAH,

Investment company World Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Cardinal Health Inc, Perdoceo Education Corp, sells Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, World Funds Trust. As of 2021Q2, World Funds Trust owns 31 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

World Funds Trust initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $52.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 25,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

World Funds Trust added to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 81.68%. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $13.1, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 93,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

World Funds Trust sold out a holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $60.2, with an estimated average price of $58.12.