Glatfelter Promotes Ramesh Shettigar to ESG Leadership Role and Senior Executive Team

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glatfelter Promotes Ramesh Shettigar to ESG Leadership Role and Senior Executive Team

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Ramesh Shettigar has been promoted to its Senior Executive Team in an expanded role as Vice President, ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer, and has been appointed as an executive officer by the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Shettigar is the first Glatfelter executive leader with dedicated responsibility for advancing the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) program aligned to its long-term growth strategy.

“Ramesh is a proven leader at Glatfelter, whose contributions have been instrumental in advancing our sustainability outcomes and commitment to be a good corporate citizen,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter. “In this expanded leadership role, Ramesh’s knowledge of the evolving ESG landscape, coupled with the trusted relationships he has developed with investors, employees and other key stakeholders, position him well to further accelerate Glatfelter’s sustainability efforts and strategic focus in areas where we can have the greatest impact.”

Mr. Shettigar will continue to report to Sam Hillard, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and will lead the organization’s Investor Relations and Corporate Treasury functions, with expanded responsibility for advancing and communicating the Company’s ESG efforts. He will coordinate with internal teams and key stakeholders to further embed sustainability across operations, product innovation, M&A, and other important business initiatives.

Glatfelter’s strong focus on the environment and operating responsibly has been central to the Company’s Core Values since its inception in 1864. In recent years, Glatfelter has taken significant steps to formalize its sustainability program under the ESG pillars, including:

  • Issuing the Company’s first sustainability report, Enhancing Everyday Life™…Sustainably, in 2020, with plans to enhance its ESG reporting, disclosure and goal setting in future years.
  • Publishing a formal Sustainability Policy and Human Rights Policy, complementing existing governance and operating practices and Human Resource programs.
  • Addressing ESG efforts and impact in the Company’s proxy statement, creating a new level of transparency and accountability with shareholders.

Mr. Shettigar joined Glatfelter in 2014 and has served in leadership roles with responsibilities critical to the Company’s investor relations, treasury, corporate development and strategic initiatives. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Glatfelter
Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

Contacts:
Investors:Media:
Samuel L. HillardEileen L. Beck
(717) 225-2743(717) 225-2793
ti?nf=ODMyNzQ0OCM0NDA5NTg4IzIwMDcwMDk=
Glatfelter-Corporation.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment