Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune 2021 'Best Workplaces for Women' list, based on the analysis of confidential survey responses from more than five million U.S. employees. The list is based primarily on the extent to which women report their organizations create a Great Place to Work For AllTM and how fairly their experiences compare to men's reports of the same workplaces. It also considers how well women are represented in the workforce and throughout management. Protiviti is among 75 large companies recognized on this year's list.

"Protiviti is committed to supporting women in their career choices and advancing them to leadership positions," said Protiviti's Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "We offer our people an inclusive and collaborative environment, extensive training, a formal sponsorship program, a culture of mentoring, and a wide range of benefits designed to support them as they reach milestones of their professional development and family life."

"Our employee network group for women employees, which boasts a strong voluntary membership of both women and men, holds frequent panel discussions and learning sessions on issues related to women at work. We also have a network group to address the unique challenges experienced by women pursuing careers in technology. Anyone in Protiviti can attend events hosted by these groups and express their thoughts and concerns in a safe and supportive environment," said Kimberly Dickerson, a Protiviti managing director and leader of its employee network groups for women. "Their feedback helps us continue to build a workplace where women feel empowered, heard and valued."

Companies were only considered for the list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on the Great Place to Work survey. The firm has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Millennials, Parents, and Consulting and Professional Services. Details of Protiviti's awards can be found at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

