Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ List

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Protiviti among firms recognized by its employees as an equitable workplace

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named to the Fortune 2021 'Best Workplaces for Women' list, based on the analysis of confidential survey responses from more than five million U.S. employees. The list is based primarily on the extent to which women report their organizations create a Great Place to Work For AllTM and how fairly their experiences compare to men's reports of the same workplaces. It also considers how well women are represented in the workforce and throughout management. Protiviti is among 75 large companies recognized on this year's list.

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

"Protiviti is committed to supporting women in their career choices and advancing them to leadership positions."

"Protiviti is committed to supporting women in their career choices and advancing them to leadership positions," said Protiviti's Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "We offer our people an inclusive and collaborative environment, extensive training, a formal sponsorship program, a culture of mentoring, and a wide range of benefits designed to support them as they reach milestones of their professional development and family life."

"Our employee network group for women employees, which boasts a strong voluntary membership of both women and men, holds frequent panel discussions and learning sessions on issues related to women at work. We also have a network group to address the unique challenges experienced by women pursuing careers in technology. Anyone in Protiviti can attend events hosted by these groups and express their thoughts and concerns in a safe and supportive environment," said Kimberly Dickerson, a Protiviti managing director and leader of its employee network groups for women. "Their feedback helps us continue to build a workplace where women feel empowered, heard and valued."

Companies were only considered for the list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on the Great Place to Work survey. The firm has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Millennials, Parents, and Consulting and Professional Services. Details of Protiviti's awards can be found at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000 and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

All referenced marks are the property of their respective owners.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos available upon request

favicon.png?sn=SF09977&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-and-great-place-to-work-name-protiviti-to-the-2021-best-workplaces-for-women-list-301378952.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF09977&Transmission_Id=202109161229PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF09977&DateId=20210916
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment