Matterport Names Pranab Sinha as Chief Information Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Pranab Sinha has joined the company as Chief Information Officer. Pranab will lead business services strategies that drive resiliency and operational effectiveness as the company continues to grow and scale globally. He brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams responsible for all aspects of IT vision, security, infrastructure, applications and SaaS execution. Pranab joins Matterport at a pivotal time as the company drives toward rapid enterprise customer growth with some of the largest companies in the world that demand best-in-class operational excellence at scale.



“As Matterport continues on its trajectory to digitize the built world, our leadership in IT is critical to our success,” said Japjit Tulsi, Chief Technology Officer of Matterport. “Pranab is a seasoned CIO and business leader who can lead across functions. He not only understands how to effectively build, scale and operate business systems infrastructure, but how the organization can play a part in driving new revenue opportunities and accelerating our growth.”



Pranab comes to Matterport from Genesys, a leader in multichannel customer experience and contact centers solutions where he was the Chief Information Officer, driving the strategic and tactical IT plans to support the next stage of the company’s growth. Prior to Genesys, Sinha led the IT organization as the Chief Information Officer at MACOM, a semiconductor design and manufacturing company for Data Center, Telecommunication and Industrial and Defense applications. He was also Vice President of IT at Seagate, a multi-billion dollar data storage company, where he co-led the company’s supply chain transformation, earning Seagate recognition by Gartner as one of the top 25 supply chain companies.

“What attracted me to Matterport was the incredible opportunity to devise and drive the company’s overall IT, security and infrastructure strategies during this remarkable time of the company’s growth,” said Pranab. “I’m very excited to join at such an exciting inflection point and help Matterport expand into new geographic and vertical markets.”

