Boeing Appoints Ziad Ojakli to Head Government Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] today named Ziad S. Ojakli as the company's executive vice president of government operations effective October 1, 2021.

In this role, Ojakli will lead Boeing's public policy efforts, serve as chief lobbyist for the global enterprise, and oversee Boeing Global Engagement, the company's global philanthropic organization. He will report to Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun and will serve on the company's Executive Council. In this role, Ojakli succeeds Marc Allen, Boeing's Chief Strategy Officer, who has served as interim executive vice president of Government Operations since this past June.

"Ziad is a proven executive with an impressive track record of leading public policy and government relations operations for global companies," said Calhoun. "His broad experience serving in executive roles in government and the private sector will contribute to our engagement with our stakeholders as we continue our focus on safety, quality and transparency, and transforming our company for the future. I also want to thank Marc Allen for his impactful leadership of our Government Operations organization in recent months as it has continued to advance our company's policy priorities."

Ojakli joins Boeing following a successful and diverse career in senior global government relations roles in the automotive and finance industries in addition to serving within the White House administration of former U.S. President George W. Bush.

Most recently, Ojakli served as the managing partner and senior vice president of Softbank from 2018-20, where he created and led the investment company's first global government affairs operation in support of all legislative, regulatory and political matters for the company. Prior to joining Softbank, Ojakli spent 14 years at Ford Motor Company as group vice president, where he led a global team that amplified the company's core business objectives and managed interactions with governments in 110 markets around the world. In that role, he also directed Ford's philanthropic arm devoted to supporting global causes.

Previously, Ojakli served in the White House as Principal Deputy for Legislative Affairs for President George W. Bush from 2001-04. Earlier, Ojakli was Chief of Staff and Policy Director for U.S. Senator Paul Coverdell and he began his career in the office of U.S. Senator Dan Coats.

Ojakli currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the Smithsonian's National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C. and he is a board member of The Jackie Robinson Foundation.

Ojakli holds a bachelor's degree in American Government from Georgetown University.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact
Boeing Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG10099&sd=2021-09-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-appoints-ziad-ojakli-to-head-government-operations-301378994.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG10099&Transmission_Id=202109161335PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG10099&DateId=20210916
