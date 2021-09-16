Logo
Caesars Entertainment Unveils Official Renderings of Caesars Virginia - a $500 Million Resort to be Built in Danville

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DANVILLE, Va., Sept. 16, 2021

DANVILLE, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment shared official renderings today for Caesars Virginia, its $500 million resort expected to break ground by the end of the year in Danville. Following incredible support by the voters of Danville last November, Caesars Entertainment has been hard at work developing plans for Caesars Virginia, which will include 500 hotel rooms, a state-of-the-art casino floor, Caesars Sportsbook, World Series of Poker Room, new restaurant and entertainment offerings, and much more.

Caesars_Virginia_Rendering.jpg

For high-resolution renderings, click here

"Caesars Virginia will be an economic driver for the region, both as a tourist and entertainment draw and through the more than a thousand good-paying jobs the resort will create," said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Caesars Entertainment. "The people of Danville have entrusted us to build a world-class resort, and we look forward to proving that trust was well founded with an incredible resort worthy of the iconic Caesars brand."

"Over the course of the last two years, myself, City Council and staff have taken great care to develop plans, alongside residents and Caesars Entertainment, to create a resort that will positively impact the community through new tax revenue, jobs, partnership opportunities with local businesses and tourism dollars," said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, who also served as a co-chair on the "Caesars for Danville" campaign committee. "We are confident that Caesars Virginia will honor the old Dan River Mills' Schoolfield site and become a pillar of pride for Danville and its people."

Caesars Virginia plans include:

  • $500 million premier destination resort casino – more than $100 million more than initially anticipated in the Development Agreement.
  • 500 rooms inspired by local scenery – 200 more rooms than initially anticipated in the Development Agreement.
    • Spa
    • Pool
    • Fitness center
  • Casino featuring:
    • More than 1,400 cutting-edge slot machines and table games
    • Caesars Sportsbook, providing a best-in-class sports betting experience
    • WSOP Poker Room, a live Poker Room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables
  • 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space with an entertainment venue that can accommodate up to 2,500 guests.
  • New restaurant and bar concepts.
  • 900 construction jobs.
  • 1,300 new operational jobs.

Caesars Virginia will break ground in December of 2021 with an anticipated opening in late 2023. The architect for Caesars Virginia is Marnell Companies. For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or www.facebook.com/CaesarsVirginia.

About Caesars Virginia
Caesars Virginia in Danville will be a $500 million premier destination resort casino. The property plans to include 500 rooms with spa, pool and fitness center, a casino including slot machines, table games, WSOP Room and Caesars Sportsbook, a 2,500 state-of-the-art live entertainment theater, 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space as well as exciting new restaurant and bar concepts. Caesars Virginia will bring 900 construction jobs during the construction period, 1,300 new jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Caesars_Entertainment_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09875&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-unveils-official-renderings-of-caesars-virginia--a-500-million-resort-to-be-built-in-danville-301378935.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09875&Transmission_Id=202109161300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09875&DateId=20210916
