Acclaimed Actors Kate Mara and Adam Scott Board C13Features Podcast Movie 'Ghostwriter'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Acclaimed Actors Kate Mara and Adam Scott Board C13Features Podcast Movie 'Ghostwriter'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mara and Scott to star in psychological thriller from new podcast movie division of Cadence13

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C13Features, the podcast movie division of leading premium podcast studio Cadence13, an Audacy company, today announced that critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated actress Kate Mara and SAG Award-nominated actor Adam Scott have signed on to star in the psychological thriller Ghostwriter. This is the second scripted audio feature from the groundbreaking new C13Features studio, which focuses on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length podcast movies.

C13Features_Kate_Mara_Adam.jpg

Ghostwriter is currently finalizing all production plans and will debut worldwide on all podcast platforms on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Written by Alix Sobler, Ghostwriter follows Mara's character Kate Michaels, a writer who is offered work ghostwriting a new novel about a mysterious killer. As she collaborates with Scott's character, the idiosyncratic billionaire behind the project, she finds herself growing dependent on him and sure that something isn't right. C13Features has partnered with Best Case Studios to produce the project.

Mara and Scott, along with Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, and Adam Pincus of Best Case Studios, will serve as Executive Producers on Ghostwriter.

"Kate Mara and Adam Scott are incredible actors whose ability and voices make them the perfect fit for this multi-layered thriller," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13 and Executive Producer and Creator of C13Features. "C13Features is looking for the best material, with ambitious expectations and vision; with the high quality content and production of this feature, and with Kate and Adam leading the way, we believe that 'Ghostwriter' will leave listeners on the edge of their seats."

Mara is repped by WME, Mosaic, Viewpoint, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Scott is repped by WME, Rise Management, and Independent Public Relations.

Mara's storied career includes starring roles in Hulu's A Teacher, Netflix's House of Cards, Chappaquiddick, and The Martian.

Scott's acclaimed film and television career includes starring roles in Big Little Lies, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Step Brothers, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Party Down. Scott is an Independent Spirit Award, Critics Choice Award, and SAG Award nominee, and will next star as the lead in Ben Stiller's Severance for Apple TV+.

C13Features is a new podcast movie division of leading podcast studio, Cadence13, an Audacy company, created and developed by Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, Chris Corcoran. With an ambitious vision of creating feature length, one-episode, podcast movies with mainstream appeal, high production value, cinematic sound, top-level casting and character development, movie-like marketing campaigns, and unique distribution models, C13Features has a blockbuster-style creative approach geared towards the masses.

This announcement is on the heels of announcing the C13Features division inaugural audio feature, Treat, starring Kiernan Shipka.

Cadence13 is partnering with Endeavor Content on Ghostwriter and the initial C13Features slate, bringing together the biggest talent and creative minds across film, TV and audio to feature podcasts, and working jointly to develop film and television projects based on the IP.

Additional casting for Ghostwriter and other C13Features will be announced in the coming weeks.

C13Features logo art (Courtesy/C13Features) available here.

About Cadence13:
Cadence13, an Audacy company, is a leading podcast studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Cadence13 is the home of C13Features, the pioneering studio focused on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length podcast movies, the Peabody Award-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and Ramble, a podcast network of some of the most influential digital stars in the world. Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Lili Anolik, Carmelo Anthony, Pete Carroll, Emma Chamberlain, Darren Criss, Remi Cruz, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Glennon Doyle, Kevin Durant, Elle Fanning, Jon Favreau, Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Gigi Gorgeous, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shawn Levy, Demi Lovato, Este Haim, Andrew Jenks, Tony Kornheiser, Payne Lindsey, Elise Loehnen, Michael Lombardi, Karina Longworth, Jon Lovett, Kate Mara, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen Pompeo, JJ Redick, Doc Rivers, Rhett and Link, Adam Scott, Kiernan Shipka, Tommy Vietor, Andrew Yang, and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 has a broad range of programming partners including: American Public Media, Comments by Celebs, Crooked Media, goop, HISTORY, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, PushBlack, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, TNT, Unsolved Mysteries, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly, and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow @Cadence13_, @C13Originals and @C13Features on Twitter and @Cadence13, @C13Originals and@C13Features on Instagram.

About Audacy
Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

Contact:
Hillary Schupf
VP, Publicity |Cadence13
917.828.4280
[email protected]

Cadence13_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY09770&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acclaimed-actors-kate-mara-and-adam-scott-board-c13features-podcast-movie-ghostwriter-301378985.html

SOURCE Cadence13

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09770&Transmission_Id=202109161320PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09770&DateId=20210916
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment