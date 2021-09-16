Acclaimed Actors Kate Mara and Adam Scott Board C13Features Podcast Movie 'Ghostwriter'

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- C13Features, the podcast movie division of leading premium podcast studio Cadence13, an Audacy company, today announced that critically acclaimed, Emmy-nominated actress Kate Mara and SAG Award-nominated actor Adam Scott have signed on to star in the psychological thriller Ghostwriter. This is the second scripted audio feature from the groundbreaking new C13Features studio, which focuses on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length podcast movies.

Ghostwriter is currently finalizing all production plans and will debut worldwide on all podcast platforms on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Written by Alix Sobler, Ghostwriter follows Mara's character Kate Michaels, a writer who is offered work ghostwriting a new novel about a mysterious killer. As she collaborates with Scott's character, the idiosyncratic billionaire behind the project, she finds herself growing dependent on him and sure that something isn't right. C13Features has partnered with Best Case Studios to produce the project.

Mara and Scott, along with Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, and Adam Pincus of Best Case Studios, will serve as Executive Producers on Ghostwriter.

"Kate Mara and Adam Scott are incredible actors whose ability and voices make them the perfect fit for this multi-layered thriller," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13 and Executive Producer and Creator of C13Features. "C13Features is looking for the best material, with ambitious expectations and vision; with the high quality content and production of this feature, and with Kate and Adam leading the way, we believe that 'Ghostwriter' will leave listeners on the edge of their seats."

Mara is repped by WME, Mosaic, Viewpoint, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Scott is repped by WME, Rise Management, and Independent Public Relations.

Mara's storied career includes starring roles in Hulu's A Teacher, Netflix's House of Cards, Chappaquiddick, and The Martian.

Scott's acclaimed film and television career includes starring roles in Big Little Lies, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Step Brothers, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Party Down. Scott is an Independent Spirit Award, Critics Choice Award, and SAG Award nominee, and will next star as the lead in Ben Stiller's Severance for Apple TV+.

C13Features is a new podcast movie division of leading podcast studio, Cadence13, an Audacy company, created and developed by Chief Content Officer and co-founder of Cadence13, Chris Corcoran. With an ambitious vision of creating feature length, one-episode, podcast movies with mainstream appeal, high production value, cinematic sound, top-level casting and character development, movie-like marketing campaigns, and unique distribution models, C13Features has a blockbuster-style creative approach geared towards the masses.

This announcement is on the heels of announcing the C13Features division inaugural audio feature, Treat, starring Kiernan Shipka.

Cadence13 is partnering with Endeavor Content on Ghostwriter and the initial C13Features slate, bringing together the biggest talent and creative minds across film, TV and audio to feature podcasts, and working jointly to develop film and television projects based on the IP.

Additional casting for Ghostwriter and other C13Features will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Cadence13:

Cadence13, an Audacy company, is a leading podcast studio dedicated to premium storytelling and production and was named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019." Cadence13 is the home of C13Features, the pioneering studio focused on creating a wide-ranging slate of feature-length podcast movies, the Peabody Award-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and Ramble, a podcast network of some of the most influential digital stars in the world. Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Lili Anolik, Carmelo Anthony, Pete Carroll, Emma Chamberlain, Darren Criss, Remi Cruz, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Glennon Doyle, Kevin Durant, Elle Fanning, Jon Favreau, Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., Gigi Gorgeous, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Shawn Levy, Demi Lovato, Este Haim, Andrew Jenks, Tony Kornheiser, Payne Lindsey, Elise Loehnen, Michael Lombardi, Karina Longworth, Jon Lovett, Kate Mara, Alisha Marie, CJ McCollum, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ellen Pompeo, JJ Redick, Doc Rivers, Rhett and Link, Adam Scott, Kiernan Shipka, Tommy Vietor, Andrew Yang, and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 has a broad range of programming partners including: American Public Media, Comments by Celebs, Crooked Media, goop, HISTORY, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, PushBlack, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, TNT, Unsolved Mysteries, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly, and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles. Follow @Cadence13_, @C13Originals and @C13Features on Twitter and @Cadence13, @C13Originals and@C13Features on Instagram.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

