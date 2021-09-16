Logo
2 Major Chinese Bicycle Manufacturers Are Poised for Growth

The market's potential is up as consumers readopt the bicycle as the main means of transportation

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Sep 16, 2021

Summary

  • Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise and Zhonglu are well-known manufacturers of bicycles in China.
  • Their quarterly revenue and net profits have improved sequentially.
  • The stocks don't appear expensive relative to some technical indicators.
Article's Main Image

In the aftermath of the economic boom in which the car became a symbol of the increased wealth of Chinese society, the Asian country is gradually returning to being the homeland of the bicycle. More and more Chinese consumers are readopting the bicycle as the main means of transportation as they want to contribute to improvements in quality of life in large urban areas.

The Chinese bicycle market, which has huge potential, is already delivering remarkable growth rates.

In the first seven months of 2021, leading Chinese bicycle manufacturers recorded double-digit increases in revenue and earnings, according to updated data released by the Chinese Ministry of Industry.

Total aggregate revenue grew by nearly 37% to 124.52 billion yuan (about $1.93 billion), while net profits increased by over 50% to 5.82 billion yuan. These data are from the manufacturers with an annual turnover exceeding 20 million yuan.

Thus, investors may want to consider two companies that are well-known manufacturers of bicycles in China.

Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise

Based in Shanghai, Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd. (

SHSE:600679, Financial) designs and manufactures bicycles that are sold all over the world.

In the second quarter, net income of approximately $6.3 million was up 97% from $3.2 million in the previous quarter. Total revenue was $98.5 million, which reflected a 20% jump quarter over quarter.

The balance sheet had nearly $100 million in cash on hand and short-term investments as of June 30, while total debt amounted to approximately $52.2 million. The current ratio is 1.5 while the total debt-to-equity ratio is 17.2.

On the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the stock has fallen 11% over the past year to close at 11.17 Chinese yuan per share on Thursday. The stock has a market cap equivalent to $663 million and a 52-week range of $1.63 to $2.63.

1438563810922205184.png

The stock seems cheap as its shares are trading substantially below the 50-day moving average of $1.73 and the 200-day moving average of $1.86. The stock also has a forward dividend yield of 0.36%.

Zhonglu

Based in Shanghai, Zhonglu Co. (

SHSE:600818, Financial) manufactures and sells bicycles in mainland China under the Forever brand. The company also exports its products abroad to other Asian countries as well as to Europe and Africa.

In the second quarter, net income of almost $3 million was up more than 15-fold from approximately $192,000 in the previous quarter. Total revenue was nearly $33 million, growing 57% quarter over quarter.

The balance sheet had nearly $13 million in cash on hand and short-term investments as of June 30, and it was burdened with total debt of approximately $8.2 million. The current ratio is 1.2 while the total debt-to-equity ratio is 7.8.

On the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the shares price has fallen by 6.53% over the past year to close at 9.85 Chinese yuan on Thursday. The stock has a market cap equivalent to $404 million and a 52-week range of $1.03 to $1.99.

1438563814843879424.png

The stock is not at its cheapest, but not really expensive either as its share price is trading substantially below the 50-day moving average of $1.35 and the 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
