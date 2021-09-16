Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call for September 30, 2021

Paychex%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended August 31, 2021. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 30, 2021, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be Martin+Mucci, President and CEO, and Efrain+Rivera, Senior Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex+Investor+Relations+portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

