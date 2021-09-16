Logo
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestigateTV, Gray Television’s dedicated investigative team, will launch a new weekly program featuring watchdog reports about government corruption, consumer alerts and health care issues. The show, also titled “InvestigateTV, will premiere on Gray Television’s stations in 102 television markets on September 18-19. For local listings, visit www.investigatetv.com/ITVShowListings.

The “InvestigateTV reporting team is led by award-wining journalist and Director of Investigations Lee Zurik. Consumer Investigators Rachel DePompa and Sandra Jones report on the latest scams, bad business practices and recalls. News teams from across Gray Television’s footprint will contribute local investigative pieces with national significance.

“Our investigative team and our local journalists are doing some extremely impactful work that is resulting in real change. This new show is an extension of our commitment to hard hitting investigative journalism that can make a difference in our communities,” said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland.

“Our team’s mission and purpose are to expose issues viewers may never have known about but impact their lives. In the last year, we’ve worked on stories about car crash tests failing to equally incorporate women, COVID-19 assistance and other subsidies going to unintended people and businesses, and health care disparities in America’s rural communities. That’s the kind of in-depth reporting we’ll be sharing on this show each week,” said Zurik.

Zurik, who will also anchor each week’s program, has been honored with journalism’s top honors including two George Foster Peabody Awards, three Alfred I. duPont Silver Batons, twelve National Edward R. Murrow Awards, and the Investigative Reporters and Editors Medal. Recent awards include a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting into the deadly Hard Rock Hotel collapse & an IRE Award for exposing a Louisiana jail that violated state standards for the treatment of inmates.

InvestigateTV launched in 2018 and provides innovative, original journalism from a dedicated investigative team and partners, including ProPublica, News21 at Arizona State University's Cronkite School of Journalism, and NerdWallet. It is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, at InvestigateTV.com and across Gray broadcast and digital media properties.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The pro forma portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station according to Comscore’s audience measurement data. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content and is the majority owner of Swirl Films.

Website: www.gray.tv.

# # #

Contact: Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President, 504-352-4019
