Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity Buys Dollar General Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Exelixis Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar General Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Exelixis Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity owns 24 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 15,955 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 69,465 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.56% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 18,870 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 6,590 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 84,670 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $221.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 13,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 18,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity reduced to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity still held 72,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity reduced to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.22%. The sale prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Unconstrained Equity still held 53,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.