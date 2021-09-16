Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity Buys Pool Corp, Science Applications International Corp, Power Integrations Inc, Sells Entegris Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, PVH Corp

New Purchases: POOL, SAIC,

POOL, SAIC, Added Positions: POWI, VRRM, AMED, EXEL, AAT, CCMP, AEIS, WAT, QDEL, AAP, TER, ZBRA, XRAY, UHS,

POWI, VRRM, AMED, EXEL, AAT, CCMP, AEIS, WAT, QDEL, AAP, TER, ZBRA, XRAY, UHS, Reduced Positions: DVN, ORI, STLD, FTNT,

DVN, ORI, STLD, FTNT, Sold Out: ENTG, AIMC, PVH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pool Corp, Science Applications International Corp, Power Integrations Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Amedisys Inc, sells Entegris Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, PVH Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Old Republic International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity owns 57 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-MID CORE EQUITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+small-mid+core+equity/current-portfolio/portfolio

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 605 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 2,675 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Power Integrations Inc (POWI) - 1,710 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.80% Waters Corp (WAT) - 385 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.93% Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) - 1,160 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $470.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.65 and $85.41, with an estimated average price of $80.84. The stock is now traded at around $109.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45. The stock is now traded at around $169.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $55.32 and $67.69, with an estimated average price of $63.42.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity reduced to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 32.05%. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity still held 2,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity reduced to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 30.68%. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity still held 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $304.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity still held 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.