Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity Buys Pool Corp, Science Applications International Corp, Power Integrations Inc, Sells Entegris Inc, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, PVH Corp

- New Purchases: POOL, SAIC,
- Added Positions: POWI, VRRM, AMED, EXEL, AAT, CCMP, AEIS, WAT, QDEL, AAP, TER, ZBRA, XRAY, UHS,
- Reduced Positions: DVN, ORI, STLD, FTNT,
- Sold Out: ENTG, AIMC, PVH,
For the details of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-MID CORE EQUITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+small-mid+core+equity/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL SMALL-MID CORE EQUITY
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 605 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio.
- Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) - 2,675 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio.
- Power Integrations Inc (POWI) - 1,710 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.80%
- Waters Corp (WAT) - 385 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.93%
- Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) - 1,160 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $470.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11. The stock is now traded at around $84.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Power Integrations Inc (POWI)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $73.65 and $85.41, with an estimated average price of $80.84. The stock is now traded at around $109.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 35.48%. The purchase prices were between $238.97 and $288.5, with an estimated average price of $262.45. The stock is now traded at around $169.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 420 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Assets Trust Inc (AAT)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in American Assets Trust Inc by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $32.44 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $144.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $101.61 and $123.26, with an estimated average price of $114.92.Sold Out: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $55.32 and $67.69, with an estimated average price of $63.42.Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.Reduced: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity reduced to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 32.05%. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity still held 2,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity reduced to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 30.68%. The sale prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity still held 1,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity reduced to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $304.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-mid Core Equity still held 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.
