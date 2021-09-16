Capitol Series Trust Buys Cutera Inc, Genesco Inc, Enzo Biochem Inc, Sells Triumph Group Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

- New Purchases: CUTR, GCO, ENZ, ELVT, RRGB, EXTN, TITN, CVGI, OSG,
- Added Positions: LNDC, TSQ, HOV, MGNI, VRS, RILY, VRTV, SHYF, PRTY, HYRE, BW, BNED, CURO, WETF, HCHC, ANDE, DMTK, ATEN, RM, HEAR, ARLO, CNTY, KIRK, ATEC, LIVX, GRPN, CSTE, AGS, DBD, CARS, REVG, MOD, MYE, HZO, MCRI, FRPT, DS, NR, NPTN, FOSL, FRGI, TAST, TACO, AXTI, LMNR, RNWK,
- Reduced Positions: OMI, MTDR, BGFV, DFIN, RRD, TMST, GRWG, NEX, BOOT, MGI, CNR, GPRE,
- Sold Out: TGI, MESA, NGVC, POLY, BCOV, VOXX,
For the details of Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+micro-cap+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund
- Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 17,210 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%
- B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 7,641 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
- Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 3,820 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
- Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 10,275 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
- Verso Corp (VRS) - 18,839 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03%
Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 5,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genesco Inc (GCO)
Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Genesco Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 4,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)
Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)
Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Elevate Credit Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 56,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exterran Corp (EXTN)
Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Exterran Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Landec Corp (LNDC)
Capitol Series Trust added to a holding in Landec Corp by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
Capitol Series Trust added to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 60.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)
Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Triumph Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.44.Sold Out: Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA)
Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Mesa Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.19 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $10.8.Sold Out: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)
Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $13.63.Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (POLY)
Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $37.38.Sold Out: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)
Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Brightcove Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $16.18.Sold Out: VOXX International Corp (VOXX)
Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in VOXX International Corp. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $16.29.Reduced: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)
Capitol Series Trust reduced to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $30.73 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Capitol Series Trust still held 7,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.
