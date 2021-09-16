Logo
Capitol Series Trust Buys Cutera Inc, Genesco Inc, Enzo Biochem Inc, Sells Triumph Group Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capitol Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Cutera Inc, Genesco Inc, Enzo Biochem Inc, Elevate Credit Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, sells Triumph Group Inc, Mesa Air Group Inc, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc, Plantronics Inc, Brightcove Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capitol Series Trust. As of 2021Q2, Capitol Series Trust owns 67 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+micro-cap+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund
  1. Matador Resources Co (MTDR) - 17,210 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.05%
  2. B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 7,641 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  3. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) - 3,820 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
  4. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 10,275 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
  5. Verso Corp (VRS) - 18,839 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.03%
New Purchase: Cutera Inc (CUTR)

Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Cutera Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $49.11, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 5,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genesco Inc (GCO)

Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Genesco Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $54.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 4,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)

Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 67,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT)

Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Elevate Credit Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.8 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 56,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)

Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 6,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Capitol Series Trust initiated holding in Exterran Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.87 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landec Corp (LNDC)

Capitol Series Trust added to a holding in Landec Corp by 76.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Capitol Series Trust added to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 60.08%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Triumph Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $18.44.

Sold Out: Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA)

Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Mesa Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.19 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $10.8.

Sold Out: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC)

Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Sold Out: Plantronics Inc (POLY)

Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Plantronics Inc. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $37.38.

Sold Out: Brightcove Inc (BCOV)

Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Brightcove Inc. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Sold Out: VOXX International Corp (VOXX)

Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in VOXX International Corp. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $19.91, with an estimated average price of $16.29.

Reduced: Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Capitol Series Trust reduced to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 24.27%. The sale prices were between $30.73 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Capitol Series Trust still held 7,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Micro-Cap Equity Fund keeps buying
