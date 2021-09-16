Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Sells

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Sells

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value (Current Portfolio) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Berry Global Group Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value owns 69 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL MID-CAP VALUE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+behavioral+mid-cap+value/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL MID-CAP VALUE
  1. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 74,960 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.26%
  2. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 45,080 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.96%
  3. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 249,760 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.74%
  4. Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 291,659 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. WestRock Co (WRK) - 72,835 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.44%
New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 291,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 75,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 56,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 174.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 45,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 157.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 249,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 74,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in WestRock Co by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 72,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KeyCorp (KEY)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in KeyCorp by 71.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 185,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 78,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (TCF)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL MID-CAP VALUE. Also check out:

1. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL MID-CAP VALUE's Undervalued Stocks
2. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL MID-CAP VALUE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL MID-CAP VALUE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FULLER & THALER BEHAVIORAL MID-CAP VALUE keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider