Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Sells

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Olin Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, Berry Global Group Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value. As of 2021Q2, Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value owns 69 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 74,960 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.26% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 45,080 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.96% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 249,760 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.74% Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 291,659 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position WestRock Co (WRK) - 72,835 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.44%

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 291,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 75,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 56,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 174.96%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 45,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 157.74%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 249,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 71.26%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 74,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in WestRock Co by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 72,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in KeyCorp by 71.38%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 185,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 71.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $48.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 78,665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Mid-cap Value sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.